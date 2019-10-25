Mutts' 'Stuck Together' LP Out Today

Mutts are very pleased to announce that their new LP Stuck Together is now available worldwide.

Stuck Together is the culmination of five years of cross-country songwriting. In one very real sense, the record was written across the whole of the U.S. Over the last decade, Mutts have played over 1,000 shows and released ten records. Together, Mike Maimone (keys, vocals), Bob Buckstaff (guitar, bass), and Ian Tsan (drums) remind us that a gritty determination to chase your dreams, damn the odds, is as American as it gets.



Tracked at Audiotree Studios in Chicago and mixed by Rick Fritz (Brian Wilson, Jamila Woods), Stuck Together features appearances by vocalist Jennifer Hall and Chicago's beloved Archie Powell.



"Rockin' and thumpin', Mutts gets it done." - Come Here Floyd



"Rock veterans with a throbbing swagger akin to Sebadoh and Mudhoney." - Glide



"Like Leonard Cohen singing gospel." - Surviving the Golden Age on the single "Dirt"



"Vivid and dynamic, Mutts' sound combines the potency of '70s soul with the grit of '90s alt-rock. Rousing and reflective Stuck Together is filled with a fierce and freeing passion." - Rebel Noise



"Like the New Pornographers meeting up with Afghan Whigs." - Earbuddy

Listen to the new LP here:





