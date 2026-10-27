Mutlu Releases Second Single 'You Remain' From Upcoming Album

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Turkish-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Mutlu has released his second single, 'You Remain,' via Magnet Magazine. This is the second single from his upcoming cosmic-indie-soul full length album, Lonesome Dreamery, due in early 2027.

The album was produced by Brian McTear and Amy Morrissey at Miner Street Recordings (The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten, Waxahatchee). In addition to Mutlu's vocals and guitar, the track features performances from drummer/percussionist Charlie Hall (The War On Drugs), keyboardist Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs), bassist Tom Spiker, and electric guitar from McTear. Philadelphia based collage artist Joe Castro was commissioned to create artwork for the album and its singles. Mutlu was invited to directly support John Oates at City Winery on October 27, 2026.

'You Remain is a song about grief—about how you carry that feeling of loss with you every single day,' says Mutlu. 'That absence stays with you.'

His upcoming album, Lonesome Dreamery, will take the listener on a journey of love, grief, and hope. The past few years have been revealing to Mutlu as he experienced one of his deepest losses. His new music is the art born from that struggle and the new life he is building after losing so much.

A Philadelphia native and first generation American of Turkish descent, Mutlu combines his innate Philly-Soul style with elements of folk, reggae, and rock. This cohesive blend of music creates a rare and retro sound that is entirely timeless and the songwriter makes a connection with every audience in clubs, theaters and amphitheaters across the United States.

He's been recognized by the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and The Philadelphia Inquirer for his sweet, silky tone. He toured the U.S. and Europe with his musical brother, Amos Lee, supported Joe Jackson, and Daryl Hall & John Oates invited Mutlu to support a national theater tour.

During the pandemic, Mutlu began co-hosting a music podcast with Spike Eskin called The Carl Landry Record Club, CLRC for short, and it has been deeply cathartic and meaningful to him as both a listener and creator of music. Listening to albums these past six years for the podcast has shaped his listening experience and helped inspire his new sound.

Mutlu will be playing select shows in support of his new music.







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