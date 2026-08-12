Photos: Pete Muller, THE ALTERNATE ROUTES to Launch Co-Headlining Tour Sept. 23

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Pete Muller has announced a co-headlining fall tour with THE ALTERNATE ROUTES, set to launch September 23 at SoHo Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara, CA. The trek will make stops in San Francisco, Parker, CO, Arlington Heights, IL, Vienna, VA, Philadelphia and New York before wrapping up December 4 and 5 in Fairfield, CT. The tour follows the release of Muller's self-produced album ONE LAST DANCE, which features guest appearances from Allison Russell and SistaStrings.





'I'm thrilled to be sharing the stage on our upcoming tour with The Alternate Routes,' says Muller. 'Eric Donnelly is a wonderful songwriter and virtuoso guitarist. We've been in a songwriting circle together for quite some time, and he was a major contributor to my last record, 'One Last Dance.''

'We're excited to hit the road this fall with a few different lineups,' says The Alternate Routes guitarist Eric Donnelly. 'Starting out as a duo in September, Taryn Chory will be joining us for some East Coast shows in November, and wrapping up with our full band hometown holiday shows at the Fairfield Theater Company. I am also excited to be joined by our good friend Pete Muller and his wonderful band, who I have had the pleasure of playing with over the past few years. This tour brings us back to many of the cities and venues that we have loved over the years, and we look forward to sharing what we have been up to. Hope you can join us.'

Last fall, Muller released his self-produced album One Last Dance to praise from Americana UK, Americana Highways and more. Featuring special guests like Grammy-winner Allison Russell ('One Last Dance') and SistaStrings ('Stopping Time'), the LP is his most vulnerable work to date, filled with songs that are rich and character-driven. Recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios alongside his band the Kindred Souls, the end result includes highlights like the empowering 'Fire Child,' the uplifting 'Dream Small' and the bittersweet 'New York In The Rain.'

Muller's fourth studio release in the last five years, One Last Dance is the follow-up to his 2024 album More Time, which earned acclaim from Consequence, Rock & Roll Globe and more. After achieving success in quantitative finance, he found himself yearning to fulfill his creative urges. He continued to write and perform - eventually releasing a series of albums that would lead to dates with the likes of John Oates, Lisa Loeb, Jimmy Webb, Livingston Taylor, and Paul Thorn, along with festival slots everywhere from Telluride to Montreux.

Passionate about supporting live music venues and the artists who inhabit them, Muller founded the nonprofit Live Music Society (LMS), which provides critical grants to independent music venues around the country. Today, he stands as both a dedicated artist and a champion of the live music ecosystem, committed to helping artists around the country find their voice, as he found his.

Pete Muller Tour Dates with The Alternate Routes

September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

September 24 - San Francisco, CA - Lost Church

September 25 - Parker, CO - Twenty Mile House Concerts

September 27 - Arlington Heights, IL - Hey Nonny

November 4 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

November 5 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

November 7 - New York, NY - City Vineyard

December 4 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne at FTC

December 5 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC

One Last Dance Tracklist

1. New York In The Rain

2. Dream Small

3. Living With The Cold

4. Fire Child

5. Moments

6. One Last Dance (feat. Allison Russell)

7. No Fear No More

8. Full Heart

9. Show Up with Love

10. Stopping Time (feat. SistaStrings)

THE ALTERNATE ROUTES guitarist Eric Donnelly said the tour will begin as a duo before Taryn Chory joins for a stretch of East Coast shows in November, with the run concluding with full-band holiday performances at the Fairfield Theater Company. Muller, who also founded the nonprofit Live Music Society to support independent venues, previously released the album MORE TIME in 2024.

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