Musiq Soulchild to Headline Grambling State's Centennial Gala

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Grambling State University announced that Grammy-nominated neo-soul star Musiq Soulchild will headline The World Famed Centennial Gala & Concert on Thursday, October 1, 2026, a milestone celebration honoring 100 years of the World Famed Tiger Marching Band. Held at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center as part of Homecoming 2026, the evening carries the theme 'One Sound. One Legacy. One Remarkable Century.' and stands as a centerpiece event in Grambling State's historic Multiversary, the University's yearlong celebration of 125 years of academic excellence, 100 years of Tiger Athletics, and 100 years of the World Famed Tiger Marching Band.

Known for his distinctive blend of R&B, soul, and funk, Musiq Soulchild has built a catalog of enduring favorites, including 'Just Friends (Sunny),' 'Love,' and 'Halfcrazy.' His soulful sound brings a fitting musical backdrop to an evening celebrating the World Famed Tiger Marching Band's century of artistry, tradition, and cultural influence.

Founded in 1926, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band began with just 17 instruments secured through a deal between future university president Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones and Sears, Roebuck and Co. Since then, it has grown into one of the most recognized musical institutions in the country, with a reach extending far beyond the football field and onto the biggest stages in American entertainment.

The World Famed holds the distinction of performing in more Super Bowl halftime shows than any other marching band in history, with six appearances. That legacy began in 1967, when Grambling took the field for the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show, a performance Sports Illustrated later named one of the 'Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows' of all time. The band's Super Bowl run continued through the decades, closing out with its most recent appearance at Super Bowl xxII in 1998, part of a Motown 40th anniversary tribute performance alongside Boyz II Men.

The World Famed's cultural footprint has continued to expand well beyond football. Following Beyoncé's historic 'Beychella' performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a show built around the sound, style, and spirit of historically Black college and university marching bands, Grambling's own dance team and band were selected to perform for Beyoncé at a private event.

That same spirit of showmanship comes home every Thanksgiving weekend, when the World Famed takes center stage at the Bayou Classic. Its annual 'Battle of the Bands' showdown with Southern University is a signature attraction of Bayou Classic weekend, celebrating the musical excellence and longstanding rivalry of two HBCU marching bands.

'This band has carried the name of Grambling State University to more stages, more screens, and more hearts than perhaps any other single tradition in our history,' said Grambling State University President Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr. 'As we celebrate our Multiversary, 125 years of academic excellence, 100 years of Tiger Athletics, and 100 years of this incredible band, there is no better way to honor that legacy than with a night like this, featuring the sound of Musiq Soulchild.'

The World Famed Centennial Gala & Concert will bring together alumni, students, supporters, and friends of the University for an evening of dinner, music, and fellowship, with event proceeds and sponsorship support benefiting the band's next century.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for The World Famed Centennial Gala & Concert are available now at gram.edu/world-famed-gala.

About Grambling State University

Grambling State University combines the academic excellence of a major institution with the supportive atmosphere of a close-knit community. Founded in 1901, GSU is home to more than 5,000 students, 46-degree programs, nationally recognized athletics, and the world-famed Tiger Marching Band. Learn more at www.gram.edu.

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