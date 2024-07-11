Musical Titan Jerry Douglas Shares Lead Single From 'The Set'

As a session musician with an estimated two thousand studio albums and tracks to his credit, DOUGLAS is an unrivaled master of versatility. With 12 solo albums and two with The Jerry Douglas Band, a vast catalog of material is available to draw from. In a similar manner, The Set mirrors what you might hear at a Jerry Douglas Band show, almost like a companion piece to the concert. Years ago, DOUGLAS and the band worked up an instrumental version of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” a song that Douglas said he’d known forever. When he performed it in London during a Transatlantic Sessions tour, Eric Clapton joined him onstage for a reunion of sorts. They had previously collaborated on a 2012 recording of R&B artist Chris Kenner’s “Something You Got,” with Clapton on vocals, that appeared on Douglas’ Traveler (2012). The song reappears on The Set, this time more lighthearted and uptempo with Douglas taking lead vocals. For the new album, DOUGLAS also turned to his bandmates for material, including Mike Seal’s “Renee,” Christian Sedelmyer’s “Deacon Waltz,” and Daniel Kimbro’s “Loyston.” In addition, the four musicians collaborated on “The Fifth Season,” a concerto commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation. The Set tracklisting concludes with two instrumentals, “Pushed Too Far” and “Sir Aly B.” “When people leave,” shares DOUGLAS, “they have a certain song in their head. And we always play ‘Sir Aly B’ last as the final encore. That’s the last thing people hear, so I wanted that to be there, too.” “I’m proud of it. I’ve left no stone unturned,” finalizes DOUGLAS about The Set. “I’ve been producing records for a long time, so I really, really put on that hat for this record. Usually, I like instrumentalists to have free rein in whatever they do. It’s the way they speak. If anybody had an idea, we chased it down to the end. I feel like it’s really finished. I’m really happy with the outcome of this whole experience.” TRACK LISTING FOR THE SET: “Gone to Fortingall” “Renee” “What Might Have Been” featuring Aoife O’Donovan “From Ankara to Ismir” “Something You Got” “Deacon Waltz” “The Fifth Season” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” “Loyston” “Pushed Too Far” “Sir Aly B” DOUGLAS, the ever-ready performer and 3x CMA “Musician of the Year” winner, will be touring and taking festival stages throughout the summer and fall, including the astounding Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Montana Folk Festival in July, Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival in August, and Bourbon & Beyond and The Earl Scruggs Music Festival in September. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. CATCH JERRY DOUGLAS LIVE: