Musical Titan Jerry Douglas Shares Lead Single From 'The Set'

The 11-track album, comprising five new offerings and six revitalized songs from his catalog, is set for a September 20 release.

Jul. 11, 2024
The highly acclaimed musician, JERRY DOUGLAS, is not just the preeminent master of the resophonic guitar, he’s also a 16x GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, band leader, producer, composer, and member of Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1998, among many other accolades. Now, the American music luminary has detailed his first album in seven years, The Set. The 11-track album, comprising five new offerings and six revitalized songs from his catalog, is set for a September 20 release via Nolivan Records across the DSPs in addition to physical CDs and 180-gram vinyl. 

Out now, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” marks the lead single from The Set. This emotive rendition of the Beatles’ 1968 classic highlights the raw talent of The Jerry Douglas Band, featuring Douglas (dobro), Daniel Kimbro (bass), Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle), and Mike Seal (guitar). 

“I love how easy it was to play the song,” says DOUGLAS, the 30x International Bluegrass Music Association Award recipient. “It just lays perfectly for the dobro. It gives you all the latitude you need to play the whole song from end to end, in different octaves. That melody always got me, but I never tried to play it. And when I did, it was like, ‘Wow! Why haven’t I done this before?’” 

As a session musician with an estimated two thousand studio albums and tracks to his credit, DOUGLAS is an unrivaled master of versatility. With 12 solo albums and two with The Jerry Douglas Band, a vast catalog of material is available to draw from. In a similar manner, The Set mirrors what you might hear at a Jerry Douglas Band show, almost like a companion piece to the concert. 

Years ago, DOUGLAS and the band worked up an instrumental version of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” a song that Douglas said he’d known forever. When he performed it in London during a Transatlantic Sessions tour, Eric Clapton joined him onstage for a reunion of sorts. They had previously collaborated on a 2012 recording of R&B artist Chris Kenner’s “Something You Got,” with Clapton on vocals, that appeared on Douglas’ Traveler (2012). The song reappears on The Set, this time more lighthearted and uptempo with Douglas taking lead vocals. 

For the new album, DOUGLAS also turned to his bandmates for material, including Mike Seal’s “Renee,” Christian Sedelmyer’s “Deacon Waltz,” and Daniel Kimbro’s “Loyston.” In addition, the four musicians collaborated on “The Fifth Season,” a concerto commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation. The Set tracklisting concludes with two instrumentals, “Pushed Too Far” and “Sir Aly B.” “When people leave,” shares DOUGLAS, “they have a certain song in their head. And we always play ‘Sir Aly B’ last as the final encore. That’s the last thing people hear, so I wanted that to be there, too.”

“I’m proud of it. I’ve left no stone unturned,” finalizes DOUGLAS about The Set. “I’ve been producing records for a long time, so I really, really put on that hat for this record. Usually, I like instrumentalists to have free rein in whatever they do. It’s the way they speak. If anybody had an idea, we chased it down to the end. I feel like it’s really finished. I’m really happy with the outcome of this whole experience.”

TRACK LISTING FOR THE SET:

“Gone to Fortingall”

“Renee”

“What Might Have Been” featuring Aoife O’Donovan

“From Ankara to Ismir”

“Something You Got”

“Deacon Waltz”

“The Fifth Season”

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

“Loyston”

“Pushed Too Far”

“Sir Aly B” 

DOUGLAS, the ever-ready performer and 3x CMA “Musician of the Year” winner, will be touring and taking festival stages throughout the summer and fall, including the astounding Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Montana Folk Festival in July, Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival in August, and Bourbon & Beyond and The Earl Scruggs Music Festival in September. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

CATCH JERRY DOUGLAS LIVE:

DATE

CITY

VENUE / FESTIVAL

Thursday, July 11

Jackson, WY

Silver Dollar Showroom Session

Friday, July 12

Butte, MY

Montana Folk Festival

Saturday, July 13

Butte, MT

Montana Folk Festival

Sunday, July 14

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The String Cheese Incident*

Thursday, July 25

London, England

Union Chapel*

Saturday, July 27

Cambridge, England

Cambridge Folk Festival w/ Transatlantic Sessions*

Sunday, July 28

Cambridge, England

Cambridge Folk Festival*

Tuesday, July 30

Skibbereen, Ireland

Skibbereen Arts Festival*

Wednesday, July 31

Dublin, Ireland

Pavilion Theatre*

Thursday, August 1

Ennis, Ireland

glor*

Saturday, August 3

Wickham, UK

Wickham Festival*

Saturday, August 10

Park City, UT

Amphitheater at Canyons Village w/ Nitty Gritty Dirt Band*

Tuesday, August 13

Grand Junction, CO

Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park w/ Nitty Gritty Dirt Band*

Sunday, August 18

Manchester, VT

Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival

Tuesday, August 20

Boston, MA

City Winery

Wednesday, August 21

Boothbay Harbor, ME

The Opera House

Thursday, August 22

Fall River, MA

Narrows Center for the Arts

Friday, August 23

New York, NY

City Winery

Saturday, August 24

Sellersville, PA

Sellersville Theater

Friday, August 30

Mill Spring, NC

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival w/ The Earls of Leicester*

Saturday, August 31

Mill Spring, NC

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival w/ The Earls of Leicester*

Sunday, September 1

Mill Spring, NC

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival w/ The Earls of Leicester*

Thursday, September 19

Nashville, TN

CMA Theatre at The Country Music Hall of Fame

Friday, September 20

Louisville, KY

Bourbon & Beyond

Saturday, September 21

Hiltons, VA

Carter Family Fold

Sunday, September 22

Hagerstown, MD

Live at Hub City Vinyl

Tuesday, September 24

Black Mountain, NC

Pisgah Brewing Company

Saturday, September 28

Buena Vista, CO

Billy Strings' Renewal 2024

Sunday, October 6

Eureka Springs, AR

Hillberry Music Festival

Monday, October 7

St. Louis, MO

City Winery

Tuesday, October 8

Chicago, IL

City Winery

Thursday, October 10

Kent, OH

The Kent Stage

Saturday, October 12

Livingston, KY

The Moonshiner's Ball

(*) denotes Jerry Douglas solo appearance

Photo credit: Scott Simontacchi




