Music Benefactors Announces Second Artist Partnership with Really Khalil

Music Benefactors is a brand new company, taking a whole new approach to SEC registered crowdfunding with a sole focus on the music industry. Recording artists and independent music businesses are able to raise capital for new projects and monetize catalogs by partnering with fans and investors. Recording artists, indie labels, music publishers, venues and other music businesses are able to use the platform to further connect with fans. Unlike traditional crowdfunding, fans and investors share the income that the projects generate. Independent businesses can raise up to $5 million per year.

Today, Music Benefactors has announced their second artist partnership with hip-hop/R&B artist, Really Khalil. For more information, or to learn more, please visit here.

Self-produced artist, Really Khalil conquered homelessness while seeking solitude in his music. Now, he is the first hip-hop artist ever to issue and sell investment securities to the public through the SEC registered investment platform, Music Benefactors.

In Savannah, Georgia, Khalil's sultry vocals and urban vibes are gaining him notoriety as one of the top entertainers in the area. Many of his music videos have been released on VEVO, Apple Music, and TIDAL. Among the shows he has synchronized with are NBC's "Talkin' Ducks" podcast and CTV's "etalk" entertainment news show. Along with one of his recent songs, "Supermodel," landing on Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist in Turkey, the song also made it onto the iTunes Top 100 chart in Turkey. Furthermore, "Supermodel" was accepted into iHeart Radio's Digital Artist Integration program. During the program, fans across the United States listened to Really Khalil on the iHeart Radio network. Virgin Radio Montreal 95.9 FM and WRUU 107.5 FM contribute to a growing list of radio broadcasting features.

Various publications have mentioned Khalil including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Do Savannah, VoyageATL, and WSAV among others. Despite capturing the transparencies of the ups and downs of our lives, Khalil's lyrics provide encouragement, particularly when reflecting on the tragic periods of his life. Really Khalil's aim is to transform his listeners with good vibes, descriptive storytelling, witty lyrics, and memorable melodies.

For more information on Music Benefactors, please visit https://www.musicbenefactors.com/.