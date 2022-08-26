Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Muse Releases New Album 'Will of the People'

Muse Releases New Album 'Will of the People'

The album has emerged to widespread critical acclaim for its audacious ambition and reflection of a world in flux.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Grammy Award and Brit Award winners Muse today release their new studio album 'Will Of The People'. The album has emerged to widespread critical acclaim for its audacious ambition and reflection of a world in flux.

Entirely self-produced by Muse, the 10-track 'Will of the People' album has been previewed by 'Won't Stand Down', 'Compliance', the title track 'Will Of The People' and 'Kill Or Be Killed'. Matching the excellence and versatility of these already released songs, 'Liberation' echoes glam rock in the age of disinformation, while there is an innocence and a purity to the nostalgic electronic textures of 'Verona'.

Aside from the haunting piano ballad 'Ghosts (How Can I Move On)', the band's frenetic energy is palpable with the lightning-bolt rush of 'Euphoria', while 'We Are fing fed' brings the curtain down with loud/quiet/loud dynamics and a final burst of insanity.

Muse mark the album's release by sharing a video for 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween'. The song's pulsating electro-rock and ominous John Carpenter-esque synths is complemented by a suitably spooky video courtesy of director Tom Teller. The video plays with visual references to many classic horror movies, including 'The Shining', 'Friday The 13th', 'Scream', 'It', 'Poltergeist', 'Christine', 'The Running Man', 'Carrie' and 'Nightmares In The Sky'.

Muse have also announced details of their summer 2023 'Will of the People' UK stadium tour, which will see them play to huge audiences in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes. Tickets are on general sale and are available here. Special guests Royal Blood will perform at all shows except for Glasgow.

Next for Muse comes two major Spanish festival headline sets at the Xacobeo Festival and the Andalucía Big Festival. They will then embark upon an international underplay tour in October which rapidly sold-out, and will also headline the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Muse are Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their previous album, 'Simulation Theory', debuted at #1 in multiple territories and marked the band's sixth straight album to debut in the U.K top spot. Their 2015 album, 'Drones', went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band's second. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released eight studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide.

Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others.

Listen to the new album here:

Muse Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2022

8th - Vigo, Xacobeo Festival

10th - Malaga, Andalucía Big Festival

OCTOBER 2022

4th - Los Angeles, The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

9th - Sacramento, Aftershock Festival

11th - Chicago, The Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

14th - Toronto, The History (SOLD OUT)

16th - New York City, The Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23rd - Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré (SOLD OUT)

25th - Paris, Salle Pleyel (SOLD OUT)

26th - Milan, Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

28th - Berlin, Admiralspalast (SOLD OUT)

MAY 2023

27th - Plymouth, Home Park **

JUNE 2023

20th - Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium **

23rd - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25th - Milton Keynes, Bowl **

** with special guests Royal Blood




From This Author - Michael Major


Anitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe EditionAnitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe Edition
August 26, 2022

The album features the 15 original tracks from the Versions of Me album released earlier this year, along with five new tracks with a star-studded line-up of collaborators including Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio and Dadju. Listen to the new deluxe album now!
Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'
August 26, 2022

Sheik has been celebrated for his work in musical theater, including the groundbreaking success of Spring Awakening, which won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy and is also the subject of the just released HBO Documentary  - ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.’ Listen to the new album now!
DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'
August 26, 2022

The album includes Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more.
Britney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton JohnBritney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John
August 26, 2022

A joyous dance future-anthem dripping with summer abandon, “Hold Me Closer” sees two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENVIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
August 26, 2022

Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.