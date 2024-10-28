Muscadine Bloodline Confirms 2025 'The Coastal Plain Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed independent country duo Muscadine Bloodline will embark on their “The Coastal Plain Tour” next year, which includes stops at Cincinnati’s Bogart’s, Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall, Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s and Minneapolis’s First Avenue among many others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the headline dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, October 30 at 10AM local time with the general on-sale following this Friday, November 1 at 10AM local time. Full details and pre-sale information can be found HERE.

Known for their “stunning” (Music Row) live shows, the duo just wrapped their run as direct support on Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion Tour” this past weekend in Austin, TX. The lauded tour featured stops at notable venues such as Boston’s Fenway Park and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium among others.

The performances celebrate the duo’s new album, The Coastal Plain, which debuted in August to widespread acclaim. Rolling Stone hailed the record as “one of the strongest country albums of 2024” and All Country News praised it as “a masterclass in modern country storytelling.” Produced by the duo—Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster—alongside their long-time collaborator Ryan Youmans (known for his work with Jelly Roll, among others), the record stands as Muscadine Bloodline’s most authentic project to date. Drawing deeply from their personal histories, they craft narratives reminiscent of the people and landscapes of their southern Alabama upbringing. Across the album’s 14 tracks, the duo blends classic country, roots and gospel influences, crafting a rich tapestry of storytelling and musical heritage. Listen to The Coastal Plain HERE.

Originally from Mobile and now based in Nashville, Muncaster and Stanton have released three full-length albums including 2023’s Teenage Dixie. Of the record, American Songwriter praised, “infectiously singable tunes…a raw, unapologetic homage to where they came from,” while Holler called it “a rich, engulfing, emotionally-driven LP that captures the unmistakable truth of people and their stories.” Since forming in 2015, the duo has also achieved great success with their 2016 platinum-certified single, “Porch Swing Angel,” which has garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify to date, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performed sold-out headline shows across the country and joined artists such Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Johnson on the road.

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on sale November 1

November 1—Albuquerque, NM—Revel

November 2—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater

January 16—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s+

January 17—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion+

January 31—Detroit, MI—Saint Andrew’s Hall+

February 1—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection+

February 13—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 14—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s Texas+

February 21—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue*

February 22—Madison, WI—Alliant Energy Center

February 28—Baton Rouge, LA—Texas Club+

March 1—Bossier City, LA—Margaritaville Resort Casino

March 6—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater#

March 7—Omaha, NE—The Astro^

March 21-23—Willowbank, Queensland, Australia—Willowbank Raceway - CMC Rocks QLD

+with special guest Colby Acuff

*with special guest Lance Roark

#with special guest Chester Floyd

^with special guest Josh Meloy

Photo credit: Jay Siske

