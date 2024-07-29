Mura Masa Releasing New Album in August, New Track Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curve 1, the new album from Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning artist Mura Masa, is out August 23 via his own label Pond Recordings. Now, Mura Masa shares “FLY” from the forthcoming album, which received its first play as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record—listen HERE.

Of Curve 1, Mura Masa says, “Curve 1 is ultimately a manifestation of an attitude I’ve been cultivating in my personal life: ignore everything. All the content, all of the attention economy, all of it. In doing that, the really meaningful and vital parts of what’s around you make themselves known and unignorable, demanding your energy.

It’s my first offering as an independent artist through my own record label, and as such I wanted it to be as free and anti-narrative as possible. Impressionistic. Music as entertainment has in many cases, to me, become very advertorial and excessively sentimental in terms of creating narrative around albums and artists. I wanted to strip this away as much as possible to leave room for the music to create its own meaning in the lives of people who form connections with it. It’s hard for me not to explain away the intricacies and ideas contained within these records after having theorised and toiled and executed them over the course of nearly three years, but I think it’s far more fitting of the album’s intent to say simply: listen to it in the dark.”

“FLY” follows previous album offerings “We Are Making Out” featuring yeule, “rise/gimme,” “Whenever I Want,” “Drugs” featuring Daniela Lalita and “still,” continuing a club-oriented era in which Mura Masa explores the full spectrum of electronic music with releases on his own Pond Recordings.

Additionally, Mura Masa’s summer shows continue with Field Day on August 24, following recent sets at James Blake’s CYMK and Berghain. more international shows are to be announced. Aptly reflecting his rare standing at the heart of youth culture, Mura Masa recently co-wrote longstanding collaborator PinkPantheress’ new single “Turn It Up” and created a series of remixes for Troye Sivan’s “Honey.”

Recent years have pulled Mura Masa into focus as one of this generation’s most influential figures. He produced a global hit with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” collaborated extensively across Shygirl’s Mercury Prize-nominated Nymph, remixed the likes of Georgia as well as soundtracking the zeitgeist with credits ranging from J Balvin and Eliza Rose to Gretel Hänlyn. It’s a juncture that’s also seen Mura Masa embark on a new chapter of his own, setting up his label and a creative hub and arts space, The Pond, in Peckham as a base for emerging artists.

With a huge global audience—2 billion streams and headline shows from Alexandra Palace to Warehouse Project—Mura Masa’s purpose remains one constant in the young star’s trailblazing story thus far: to capture “that” moment in pop culture, to make it Mura Masa’s own and to push things forward.

Photo Credit: Dani Bastidas

