Multi-Platinum R&B Artist Roy Woods Drops 'Insecure'
This marks the singer's first single of 2022.
Gearing up for a momentous next chapter, multi-platinum Toronto R&B auteur Roy Woods unveils a new single and music video entitled "Insecure" on OVO Sound today. Produced by Harv (Justin Bieber's "Peaches" [feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon]), it marks his first solo single of 2022. Listen HERE. Watch the music video HERE.
The track's lightly plucked guitar ebbs and flows with the romantic rise and fall of his falsetto. His dynamic vocals provide the perfect soundtrack to the accompanying music video; a nod to the Robert Rodriguez-directed nineties cult classic feature film Desperado. Roy pays homage to the iconic Antonio Banderas antihero with his trick guitar case and thirst for vengeance.
"Insecure" heralds the arrival of Roy's anxiously awaited forthcoming album Mixed Emotions-due out this summer. The song also arrives as the follow-up to last year's "Touch You," which amassed over 10 million Spotify streams and 1.3 million YouTube views on the music video.
Roy Woods continues to level up on his own terms. He has impressively generated a staggering 2 billion total global streams and 1.2 billion total US streams. His 2018 album, Say Less, notably bowed at #11 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. Along the way, he has packed houses on headline tours and supported the likes of Drake, Future, and Migos in arenas and amphitheaters.
