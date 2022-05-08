Multi-Platinum R&B Artist Roy Woods Drops 'Insecure'

Gearing up for a momentous next chapter, multi-platinum Toronto R&B auteur Roy Woods unveils a new single and music video entitled "Insecure" on OVO Sound today. Produced by Harv (Justin Bieber's "Peaches" [feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon]), it marks his first solo single of 2022. Listen HERE. Watch the music video HERE.

The track's lightly plucked guitar ebbs and flows with the romantic rise and fall of his falsetto. His dynamic vocals provide the perfect soundtrack to the accompanying music video; a nod to the Robert Rodriguez-directed nineties cult classic feature film Desperado. Roy pays homage to the iconic Antonio Banderas antihero with his trick guitar case and thirst for vengeance.

"Insecure" heralds the arrival of Roy's anxiously awaited forthcoming album Mixed Emotions-due out this summer. The song also arrives as the follow-up to last year's "Touch You," which amassed over 10 million Spotify streams and 1.3 million YouTube views on the music video.

Roy Woods continues to level up on his own terms. He has impressively generated a staggering 2 billion total global streams and 1.2 billion total US streams. His 2018 album, Say Less, notably bowed at #11 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. Along the way, he has packed houses on headline tours and supported the likes of Drake, Future, and Migos in arenas and amphitheaters.

ABOUT ROY WOODS Roy Woods is a shapeshifter. The Brampton, Ontario, native's music has never been just one thing, but as he's released more hit records, he's been able to fuse even more new sounds and styles to his lovelorn R&B. Since signing to Drake's OVO Sound in 2015, he's darted between brash rap tracks, ecstatic EDM, low-key dancehall (a nod to his Guyanese heritage and his Toronto roots), and even gleaming pop. Roy's next phase continues a period of growth that began with his 2020 Dem Times EP and the unpredictable nature of life. Throughout his career, Roy Woods has demonstrated his boundary-pushing approach to R&B since he released his 2015 debut Exis, which peaked at #10 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums Chart. His work has connected with fans too-he now has over 2 billion streams across platforms and over 1 million Instagram followers. It's all the result of being unafraid to push himself. For Roy, nothing is off-limits.