Mula Migz Makes a Comeback With 'Unhead Of'

Brooklyn Rapstar Recording Artist Mula Migz, CEO of "MULA RECORDS INC" drops his new music video for his new single "Unheard Of" (DIRECTED BY OG LZ) off his album "MULA SEASON" ! Right now his single is at 2,000 + streams on Spotify.

In this new music video, Mula Migz took his viewers into a different scene where he can connect a little more to his viewers.

In this song he shows how he can rap on any kind of beat and switch up his flow on his favorite hard hitting beats he choose.

Mula Migz is currently working on his new upcoming album "OUTTA THIS WORLD" and it will be dropping soon.