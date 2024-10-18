Mother Mother Release Unique Rendition of Holiday Classic 'Silent Night'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canada’s biggest alt-rock export, Mother Mother, unveil their unique cover of the holiday classic “Silent Night” out now via Warner Records.

The band add their inimitable touch to this Christmas classic, taking it for an arrestingly dark and tongue-in-cheek turn. Distant sirens bleed into an ominous lullaby-style melody as strings accent soft keys. From there, the musicians flip the original upside down. Swells of distortion incinerate any calm, and they infuse the instantly recognizable chorus with enough vitriol to make Santa blush, “Silent night, dyin’ inside. All is lost, all’s not right. Round the table, my family is vile. Holy infant was born in denial.”

The release just continues a prolific and unforgettable 2024 for Mother Mother. Following successive North American tours, they recently descended upon Latin America and Mexico for a string of nearly sold-out headline dates, and they will cap off a banner year with gigs across Australia and New Zealand. Their shows continue to incite critical applause; Missoula Current noted, “their powerful music has the ability to reach people at a profound level,” and The Vanderbilt Hustler raved, “They truly knew how to take control of the audience and cater a performance to their fans.” During this summer’s co-headline run with Cavetown, Boston.com hailed Mother Mother’s “explosive set” and applauded “the rock band’s energetic performance complementing Cavetown’s softer approach.”

Mother Mother is currently on the road in support of their latest album Grief Chapter. Beyond stacking up tens of millions of streams, FLOOD raved, “Grief Chapter is an important, inventive, and inspiring reminder to make the most of it while we can.” When The Horn Blows proclaimed, “Grief Chapter is just another example of how they use their talents together to bring out the innermost of their souls and their philosophies.” Check out their recent ABC News profile HERE.

Grief Chapter marks a new era in the band’s constantly evolving story, kickstarted by an organic groundswell of young, passionate fans who have all found community in the band’s songs. Sonically, Grief Chapter’s twelve songs are some of Mother Mother’s most dynamic. Listen HERE. Get ready for more to be announced soon.

2024/2025 Mother Mother Tour Dates

^ with Cavetown

+ with Cannons

Oct 18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Pabellón Oeste

Oct 20 — Lima, Peru — Centro de Convenciones Arena

Oct 23 — São Paulo, Brazil — Tokio Marine Hall

Oct 25 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — C Complejo Art Media

Oct 27 — Santiago, Chile — Teatro Caupolicán

Oct 30 — Bogotá, Colombia — Teatro Royal Center

Nov 14 — Auckland, New Zealand — Town Hall

Nov 16 — Adelaide, Australia — Hindley Street Music Hall

Nov 19 — Brisbane, Australia — Fortitude Music Hall

Nov 21 — Melbourne, Australia — Festival Hall

Nov 23 — Sydney, Australia — The Hordern Pavilion

Nov 25 — Perth, Australia — Metro City

Nov 27 — Tokyo, Japan — WWW X

Nov 29 — Hong Kong — Clockenflap Festival

Feb 18, 2025 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre^+

Feb 20, 2025 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place ^+

Feb 21, 2025 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome^+

Feb 22, 2025 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place^+

Feb 24, 2025 — Regina, Canada — The Brandt Centre^+

Feb 25, 2025 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre^+

Feb 27, 2025 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens^+

Feb 28, 2025 — St. Catharines, ON — Meridian Centre^+

Mar 2, 2025 — Montreal, QC — Place Ball^+

Mar 4, 2025 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre^+

Mar 5, 2025 — Moncton, NB — Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick^+

About Mother Mother:

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother has seen truly remarkable growth over the past three years. 2022 catapulted the band into a new stratosphere of universal success following the release of their 8th studio album Inside, with platinum certified single “Hayloft II” connecting with audiences around the globe.

In the pounding, profound current Mother Mother album, Grief Chapter – their ninth – the beloved Canadian group push the page, the pen, and their sound further than they ever have before. A dialed-up collection of songs that takes chances, swings big, goes as grandiose with the songwriting as it does granular, Grief Chapter dives lyrically deep on Big Picture concepts like life, death, mourning, and the freedom that comes with accepting the inevitable. And sonically, Grief Chapter’s twelve songs are some of Mother Mother’s most muscular offerings of all time, buoyed by legions of new fans and the bigger rooms and venues that have followed their recent years of continued, evolved success. “Our instinct was to make things hit hard and feel powerful,” says lead singer and Mother Mother lyricist Ryan Guldemond. “We don't take this moment for granted — or this life. A life in music, doing what we love with whom we love." At present, Mother Mother are working on their 10th studio album to be released in 2025.

