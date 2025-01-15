Morgan Saint Shares Personal New Single '15 Forever'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of next month's release of her debut album, acclaimed singer-songwriter Morgan Saint returns with a new song. The magnetically melancholic "15 Forever" is the last single lifted off her debut album, Out Of The Blue, set for release on February 14.



On "15 Forever," Morgan co-wrote, produced, and engineered alongside her wife and primary collaborator Carley Ridersleeve. Lyrically, the track may be one of Morgan's most personal yet, immediately setting the scene, "Back in my hometown, I can feel you all around in the trees, in the breeze, in the sky when it opens wide." Keys echo in the background as synths pulsate beneath her glimmering vocals. Her high register flutters as she wonders, "You can't even get up out of bed, how are you supposed to be alright?"

Talking about the new track, Morgan reveals, "When I was 15, my close friend committed suicide and it just rocked my world. In a flash, my universe cracked right open and I fell in deep. At the same time, I was struggling with my sexuality and gender identity. I was so young and contemplating life on an intense level. That period was a really pivotal moment in my life, and I wanted to make a song that reflected those experiences and emotions that are still very alive in me."

On her first, full-length body of work. the New York-born singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and creative brings vibrancy, vulnerability, and vitality to fluid and fiery electronic pop born out of an ever-evolving vision without comparison. Equally suited to the dancefloor or your headphones, it unfolds as boldly and brightly as ever on her debut.

Speaking a little bit about the inspiration behind the album, Morgan explains, "My marriage has influenced this album a lot. It's more about coming into yourself. As I get older, it's been really gratifying to reflect on my childhood. For the last two years, I've been living back in my hometown where I grew up. I've really fallen back in love with it. In high school, I couldn't wait to get out, because it's a smalltown and I felt a bit misunderstood. I ran away, and I finally came back home."

The 11-track album, features "15 Forever" plus previously released fan-favorites, "Kiss," "It Hurts To Be Human," "Did You Lose Your Heart," "End Of Time," "Blazing" and "Hope You Find What You're Looking For."

In addition to the album news, Morgan also confirms she will be performing live at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles next spring. Tickets for her March 6, 2025, headline show are on sale now.

Born and raised in New York, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, director, and designer disregards any and all boundaries when it comes to making music. Simultaneously, her unabashed and unrestrained honesty instantly connects listeners with her refreshing and vulnerable post-punk synth-pop sound. After piling up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from critics all over the world, Morgan Saint invites listeners in with this new era and series of independent singles to come.

Comments