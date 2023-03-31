Morgan James Releases 'Nobody's Fool' Album; Tour Underway

Morgan James revealed Nobody's Fool, a 90s-inspired R&B album featuring collaborators like Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia), songwriter and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw, and Doug Wamble, Morgan's longtime musical collaborator and husband.

Soul Tracks called "Nobody's Fool But Mine," the first single from the album, "a smoky soul gem." The video, directed by theatre and opera veteran Kevin Newbury, features James opposite Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes.

Next month, James will release a short film for the ballad "I'll Be Holding On," a song about grief and losing a best friend. "'Nobody's Fool But Mine' and 'I'll Be Holding On' both have a lovely gospely structure," said the UK's Echoes magazine. "They contain - nay, demand - maybe the best vocal performances on the whole album."

Earlier this week, James kicked off the Nobody's Fool tour, appropriately in Memphis, TN, the birthplace of this album and two before. James will cross the country now through the end of May, with additional dates throughout the summer. A full itinerary is below.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR DATES 2023

*denotes symphony dates



March

31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre



April

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown

13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry

22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground

23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum



May

2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club

3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 shows)

7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 shows)

10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - The Mission

12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret

15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

18 - Austin, TX - Antone's

19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company

20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*

28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*

June

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Philadelphia Orchestra*

July

29 - Highland Park, IL - Pavilion at Ravinia

August

5 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10 - Rock City Falls, NY - The Mansion Inn

12 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

15 - Township of Rotraver, PA - Vinoski Winery

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage