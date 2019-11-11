Morgan Evans Shares New Single 'Diamonds'

International star Morgan Evans is sporting some new bling with the release of his latest single 'Diamonds', available everywhere now.

Before kicking off an exciting season of globe-trotting for his headlining world tour, Evans used a live band for the first time to record the song which he co-wrote with Chris Destefano and Evan 'Kidd' Bogart at Nashville's Southern Ground studios. He and Destefano, who also co-produced the track, then put finishing touches on the production 10,000 miles away in Evans' native country of Australia.



"I wrote 'Diamonds' for my wife and I'm so stoked to release it as a single," Evans shared. "It's a fun love song, but deeper than that it celebrates that journey from lost to found you feel when you meet that person and everything changes forever.



"I handpicked my dream band for the session and I can hear each of their personalities in the record. It just sounds really fresh to me, I'm really proud of that and I can't wait to start playing it live!"



With a career-total of 375 million career global streams to date, "The Nashville Sensation"(People) is known for his thrilling, one-of-a-kind performances and he continues to share his acclaimed live show with audiences on his 2019 headline world tour spanning eight countries.



The tour included a run of UK dates in September which saw him play a sold out show at London's O2 Academy Islington, as well as nights in Glasgow and Liverpool.



Morgan has been celebrating the release of his critically-lauded Warner Music Nashville debut album, Things That We Drink To, which showcased "sheer talent", raved Taste of Country and "stellar guitar work [and] elements of rootsy country with arena rock and catchy pop hooks", praised MusicRow.



From chart-topping success with the gold-certified US hit single 'Kiss Somebody', followed by a 23-week #1 with 'Day Drunk' in Australia, countless awards and headline and support tours around the globe, it won't be long before the whole world calls Evans a Country music superstar.

Australian-born Warner Music Nashville breakout artist Morgan Evans' latest single 'Diamonds' is the first new music shared with fans since his 2018 U.S. debut Things That We Drink To, which arrived in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Albums chart.



Forging a path as one of the genre's most promising up-and-coming stars, he was named to People's elite 'Ones To Watch' list, MusicRow's 'Next Big Thing' list and spotlighted as an emerging artist by CMT, SiriusXM, Pandora, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Bobby Bones, The Tennessean and more.



He is an award-winning country force in Australia, and he most recently reached new heights by topping both the Aussie Pop and Country charts with the single 'Day Drunk'.



Morgan Evans' unyielding ambition has led him across the globe previously sharing the bill with the likes of Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Old Dominion and more recently Rascal Flatts, as well as conquering his own headline tours and slots at international festivals including the UK's pioneering country festival C2C.





