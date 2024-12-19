More Eaze & Claire Rousay Share New Single 'limelight, illegally'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boundary-pushing duo more eaze & claire rousay have announced their immersive, spellbinding new collaborative album no floor, out March 21st. The new album weds both artists' prowess as visionary sound designers and composers with their skills as acoustic instrumentalists. Eschewing the auto-tune inflected pop-psychedelia and found sounds of their previous collaborations, no floor is collage music as pastoral melancholia, a lush tour into their own version of Americana.

Alongside the announcement, the duo share new single "limelight, illegally", premiered this morning by Mary Anne Hobbs on BBC Radio 6 Music. Like the other four tracks that make up no floor, "limelight, illegally" was named for a seminal bar in the pair’s shared history, or as the duo humorously refer to it, a “pillar of our debauchery.” mari maurice aka more eaze elaborates: "Limelight was a very big bar in the mid-00s San Antonio for shows, I opened for Bill Callahan there as a 17 year-old. We were both going there underage because we were both teenagers playing in bands there, though we didn't know each other at the time. We’ve since had a lot of conversations where we realized we were at the same shows at the same time."

The track and new album present an introspective reflection of the emotional turmoil of youth, while equally celebrating a camaraderie forged through those shared experience, one that has since blossomed into a close friendship and fruitful series of collaborations.

more eaze and claire rousay’s collaborations are effortlessly joyful, their music evoking the warmth and respect they have for each other. Their bond goes back to their youthful hometown of San Antonio, Texas where they played in country outfits and noise rock bands respectively, and each pushed their music to extend beyond the traditions and conventions of genre. more eaze and rousay have spent the past decade pushing boundaries, standing together at the vanguard of genre-shattering music that thrills and surprises with its vulnerability and creativity. The pieces of no floor are born of the deep connection between the duo, built from strands of familiarity and surprise, the two buttressing one another as they push themselves as instrumentalists, composers, and artists to unexplored boundaries.

