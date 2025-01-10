Moonchild Sanelly Releases Acclaimed Album 'New Moon'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonchild Sanelly is kicking off the year with the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, Full Moon, out now via Transgressive. The album from the musical shapeshifter exhibits Moonchild’s lyrical prowess and liberating energy.

Full Moon was recorded in Malawi, the UK and Sweden, and produced by Johan Hugo (Self Esteem, MIA, Kano). It is a collection of 12 tracks showcasing Sanelly’s unique sonic fingerprint, joyous attitude, distinctive vocals and genre-bending hit-making prowess. Full Moon’s club-ready beats oscillate between electronic, afro-punk, edgy-pop, kwaito, and hip-hop sensibilities, including tracks “Do My Dance,” “Scrambled Eggs,” “To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila)” and “Big Booty.”

Moonchild said - “I can’t believe it’s 2025 and I can finally share with you my most personal, raw and honest record ever, which is OUT TODAY!!”, adding “I called this album FULL MOON because it’s ALL of me.”

She went on to say - “My last album Phases showed you the different sides of me one at a time and FULL MOON is all of me, lit up in my entirety. FULL MOON is the arrival of my whole self, the sum of everything I’ve gone through & every emotion I had to feel… Childhood trauma, fights, letdowns, abandonment, sadness, survival, getting back up, letting go, forgiving, accepting and rebuilding everything for me and for my kids. So here I am, a FULL Moon - and I’m so excited to share my whole self in this record, but also on my UK tour in March. See you on the road Boobeams!“

Moonchild kicked off her return in May with the release of first single and “audacious anthem” [CLASH] Scrambled Eggs, with two further singles Sweet & Savage - which premiered with an exclusive show for COLORSxSTUDIOS - and the “infectiously tongue-in-cheek hit’ [DIY] Big Booty lighting up the crowds at festivals across Europe, including ten shows at Glastonbury alone. Album track Gwara Gwara has been included on the EA Sports FC25 Soundtrack, listen HERE. Recent single Do My Dance saw the trailblazing South African ghetto-funk superstar further revealing the breadth, scope and ambition of Full Moon. High octane and anthemic, the song bounces across styles and tempos, with rapid-fire verses underpinned by a Happy hardcore beat, bursting into a bright, bold singalong chorus. Watch Moonchild perform Do My Dance on Later… with Jools Holland last month - WATCH HERE.

This summer also saw the release of “Big Man,” a collaboration with the acclaimed artist Self Esteem which was hailed a Song of the Summer 2024 by The Guardian, a track which saw the “alt-pop future superstars” team up for “a big, buoyant, ball-buster…”; as well as "Mad (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)” which saw her join creative forces with Steve Aoki, and most recently “Streets Is Calling” with Ezra Collective and M.anifest.

TOUR DATES

03/12/25 - VooDoo Club - WARSAW, PO

03/14/25 - Musicbox - LISBON, PT

03/15/25 - Astin - BARCELONA, ES

3/17/25 - Clwb Ifor Bach - CARDIFF, UK

03/18/25 - YES (The Pink Room) - MANCHESTER, UK

03/20/25 - The Grand Social - DUBLIN, IRELAND

03/21/25 - The Wardrobe - LEEDS, UK

03/22/25 - King Tut’s - GLASGOW, UK

03/24/25 - Hare & Hounds - BIRMINGHAM, UK

03/25/25 - Strange Brew - BRISTOL, UK SOLD OUT

03/26/25 - Village Underground - LONDON, UK

06/01/25 - Mighty Hoopla (Queertopia Stage) - LONDON, UK

07/26/25 - Deer Shed - TOPCLIFFE, UK

07/27/25 - Truck Festival - OXFORDSHIRE, UK

08/02/25 - Kendal Calling - CUMBRIA, UK

08/28/25 - 08/31/25 - End of the Road Festival - SALISBURY, UK

Photo credit: Grace Pickering

Comments