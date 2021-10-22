Moody Jones & Santino Le Saint Release 'SCORPIO'

Egyptian-Canadian DJ and producer Moody Jones has joined forces with South London artist Santino Le Saint on new single 'SCORPIO', out 22nd October.



Inspired by heartbreak at the hands of the sultry star sign, 'SCORPIO' is an R&B-infused UK Garage heater, combining bumping 2-step beats and low-slung bass with Santino's soaring vocals. It has already received support from the likes of Claude Vonstroke, Carnage, John Summit and MK.

"Santino is one of my favorite writers and being able to bring his voice to dancefloors has been a dream for me," Moody enthuses.



It follows 'Gold Action', Moody's recent hit in collaboration with Baltimore artist Life on Planets. Initially starting as a marketing experiment, the track went on to rack up over 2 million streams on Spotify alone.



By day, Senior Vice president of Digital & Creative at EMPIRE, by night a house music DJ, producer and fashion designer, Moody Jones burst onto the club scene with debut single 'Baby Banger', a track that entered the Beatport 'Top 10' and was championed by Richie Hawtin and Carl Cox. In the years since he has continued to cement his reputation as a true electronic talent.



Brixton-based vocalist, musician and producer Santino Le Saint marries his soft rock offering with new-age R&B, establishing a unique identity at the intersections of both genres. His acclaimed debut mixtape Rage Of Angels was heralded as a triumph "bookended by self-deprecating messages" by Tmrw Magazine.



Yet another slick collaborative release from Moody Jones, an artist firmly in the ascendancy.

Listen below!