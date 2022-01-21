Montreal Duo The Night Owls Release Debut Single

Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, emerging duo The Night Owls, enter the scene with their genre-bending debut album The Night Owls, out spring 2022. Today, they're thrilled to release the title track premiered by Aesthetic Magazine. The official music video will be released on Friday, January 28.

Debut single, The Night Owls, is a mysterious, slow-burning folk track, centered around the pair's vocals and harmonies. Perfectly fitting, the couple was awake composing this track until as late as 4:00am, writing about their lives as night owls. It's about the feeling of being alone with one another, taking walks outside and feeling as though they're the only ones in the city awake.

"We like to play music at night," describes the couple. "The only thing that matters is each other, because in those times we feel like there's only the two of us in the universe." They found great comfort in this time together (but alone) during the worst parts of the pandemic.

Created by Simon Arsenault and Marianne Bourgeois, The Night Owls is an indie/folk/rock/country band from Montreal, QC. Arsenault, a professional musician who performs as a session player for a variety of artists, studied classical music, jazz and electro acoustic at the Cegep Saint-Laurent, Université de Montreal and at UQAM. Simon was part of the progressive rock band, Innerspace, who released two albums and sold thousands of copies, especially in Europe.

Bourgeois is a self-taught singer-songwriter who has started taking music more seriously over the past few years. She studied cinema and psychology, but has always written songs and poetry. For the past two years she's been honing in on her own sound and taking singing lessons. As a couple stuck at home during the pandemic, they started writing songs, putting together music that fit with lyrics Marianne had written. Those songs multiplied and in no time they had a collection worthy of an album. Co-written by both Simon and Marianne, and produced by Simon, The Night Owls is enthusiastic about releasing their debut, self-titled album this spring.

Listen to the new single here: