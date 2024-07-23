Montell Fish Releases New Songs 'DISTRACTION' & 'SCREAM MY NAME'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Genre-bending R&B sensation Montell Fish has released two new singles, “DISTRACTION” and “SCREAM MY NAME,” via Virgin Music.

“SCREAM MY NAME” is already being featured in over 50,000 videos on TikTok and counting. These singles are separate from the artist’s newly announced album CHARLOTTE, which will be dropping on Friday, August 23rd. Pre-save the album HERE. Fish has also recently announced his North American tour in promotion of CHARLOTTE. The 20+ date tour will canvas the United States and Canada, beginning on September 11th in Boston, MA at Royale and wrapping on October 24th at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Set against an electric guitar riff and ethereal melody, both of which have come to be emblematic of Fish’s sound, “DISTRACTION” finds the artist crooning “you’re such a distraction, I swear you’re made for my madness” as he struggles with being all consumed by another. It’s the push and pull we’re so used to in Fish’s music – swept up in an obsession, but aware that the outcome won’t bode well (“I can’t keep letting this happen” is the refrain we hear echoed at the end). “SCREAM MY NAME” on the other hand finds Fish showcasing his falsetto, still gleaming under a thick coating of reverb. The beginnings of madness are tangible here, with the refrain of “you haven’t screamed my name in a while” highlighting Fish’s doubt and desire for reassurance.

Separately, Fish’s upcoming album CHARLOTTE – coming Friday, August 23rd – will be a raw collection of songs that explore the highs and lows of love, ambition, and self-actualization. It probes deep into themes of memory, attachment, loss, and growth, and the psychology behind all of these human experiences. While Montell wrote the record, the continuation of the trilogy that began with Jamie (2022), Fish read about psychology, memory, and childhood; the ideas of Freud and Jung provided thoughtful stimulation as he crafted songs that explore growth and attachment—romantic and otherwise. Through lyrics relating to love, power, failure, and success – all universal to the human experience– Montell uses these themes to highlight the same feelings and situations he’s experienced since the formulation of Jamie, in regards to his own struggle with leaving his faith, and learning to lose and move on from those who were a part of that old audience, team and online fan base. The album comes on the heels of the EP Intercession Before Charlotte, released under his dj gummy bear moniker, which dropped on March 15th.

CHARLOTTE Tracklist

Charlotte Who Did You Touch? You Changed on Me. Do You Remember? Is it a Crime? Do For You You’re The Only One God or The Devil? What’s It Take to Be a Star? It’s Gonna’ Cost You Waited For You Don’t You Love Me? Heaven

On September 11th, Fish will kick off the North American tour in promotion of CHARLOTTE. The CHARLOTTE tour will see Montell playing his biggest venues to date, performing for his legion of fans across the country. The 20+ city trek will hit major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and Nashville with stops at iconic venues including The Fonda Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, and House of Blues.

Full tour routing below:

September 11th – Boston, MA – Royale

September 13th – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 15th – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

September 17th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

September 19th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

September 20th – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

September 23rd – Houston, TX – House of Blues

September 25th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 27th – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

September 28th – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

October 1st – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

October 3rd – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

October 5th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

October 6th – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

October 8th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

October 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – The Grand

October 13th – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

October 15th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

October 17th – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

October 19th – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 21st – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

October 24th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

This will be Fish’s third time heading out on tour this year. Earlier in 2024, he toured Europe and separately Hawaii/Australia/New Zealand in promotion of his EP Intercession Before Charlotte.

Photo credit: Brandon Minton

