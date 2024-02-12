Mon Laferte Announces 'AUTOPOIETICA TOUR 2024' Hitting The Forum, Theatre At MSG And More

Chilean-Mexican powerhouse Mon Laferte, renowned for her genre-bending music and powerful stage presence, announces her Autopoiética Tour 2024 across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on May 2 at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, making stops in Austin, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre on May 31. One of the tour's highlights will definitely be her performance in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on May 25.

While over 1.5 million digital records sold in Latin America speak volumes, Mon Laferte's impact transcends mere statistics. She's not just the best-selling Chilean artist of the 21st century – she's a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter embraced by audiences and music experts. Her talent is undeniable. Four Latin GRAMMYs and two GRAMMY nominations testify to her creative brilliance.

In less than a decade, she's carved her name among the most successful artists of our time. Mon Laferte's success isn't solely about accolades. The powerful connection she builds with her listeners through songs like "Tu Falta de Querer," "Si Tu Me Quisieras," "Mi Buen Amor," and her iconic duet with Juanes, "Amarrame," resonate deeply, transforming her into a fan favorite.

In November 2023, Mon released her album Autopoiética, which received recognition for its artistic bravery and introspective lyrics. It delves into themes of self-discovery, motherhood, and navigating life's complexities. Or as Rolling Stone magazine describes it, “A fever dream painted in garnish primary colors… hypnotic and subversive, the album is never afraid of its own intensity.” The Autopoiética Tour 2024 will bring these themes to life, showcasing Laferte's dynamic vocals, musicianship, and stagecraft.

Autopoiética, her eighth studio album, has shaken all corners of the world, being named ‘Best of 2023' by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Variety, Billboard, Time Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, & The Needle Drop. As Billboard explains, "On Autopoiética, the Chilean songwriter's voice haunts, and at other times, it spellbinds, all while unraveling intricate sonic layers and diverse influences."

"Autopoiética," the title track, with its blend of electronica and pop influences, is a sonic journey that reflects the album's thematic core. In contrast, "Pornocracia" (Video) takes a bold stance against the objectification and exploitation present in society, particularly towards women. With her new single "Obra de Dios," out this Thursday, February 15 (7pm EST), Mon Laferte takes a more personal turn, offering a tender serenade to love and acceptance. Each release promises a unique experience, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what musical world she'll explore next.

Mon Laferte's journey is one of artistic evolution, perseverance, and global recognition. From her early days in Chile to her career in Mexico and her current success, she continues to captivate audiences with her voice, music, and message.

How to Get Tickets

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, February 13. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10am local time on livenation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Autopoiética Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 13 at 10am EST until on Wednesday, February 14 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

AUTOPOIÉTICA TOUR 2024 DATES:

May 02 - Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

May 05 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 07 - New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

May 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 10 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

May 12 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

May 15 - McAllen TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 16 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 17 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

May 19 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 21 - El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

May 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

May 26 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 31 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

About Mon Laferte:

Inside Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte also lives the Latin American singer-songwriter and visual artist Mon Laferte. A creator who, in her music, moves naturally in a wide variety of genres. From musical influences that she cultivated since she was a teenager in her native Viña del Mar, to what she has learned from Mexico, her second home since 2007, where she released her first albums independently.

She has eight albums to date: Desechable (2011), Tornasol (2013), Mon Laferte Vol. 1 (2015), La Trenza (2017), Norma (2018), Seis (2021), 1940 Carmen (2021), and Autopoiética (2023). Throughout her career Mon has performed at major venues such as Coachella, Vive Latino, Viña del Mar, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, Movistar Arena Chile, Movistar Arena Argentina and the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, to name a few.

She has earned four Latin GRAMMY Awards and two GRAMMY nominations. Selling millions of albums worldwide, Mon Laferte has already established herself as one of the most important singer-songwriters.