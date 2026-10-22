Molly Tuttle Shares Cover of Dolly Parton's '9 to 5'

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Molly Tuttle has shared her take on Dolly Parton's '9 to 5,' recorded live during her tour at The Amp Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC on September 25, a date she referred to as 'Dolly Day.'

The release follows Tuttle's appearance on the live television special CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, which aired on ABC and is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Tuttle joined Lukas Nelson, Béla Fleck, Sierra Hull, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson and others for the broadcast.

Of the track, Tuttle says 'This live version of '9 to 5' was performed at our show on Dolly Parton Day (9/25/26) in Charlotte, NC. Dolly is such a huge inspiration to me, not only as one of the greatest singers, songwriters, and artists to ever live, but also as someone who always led the way with kindness and stayed true to who she was and where she came from. Dolly was someone who could bring us all together and I know that her songs, spirit and stories will live on forever. She was someone who made the world a better place.'

Today's single follows a remarkable run of milestones for Tuttle this year. She was recently named Artist of the Year at the 2026 Americana Awards, having previously won Instrumentalist of the Year in 2018. Her album So Long Little Miss Sunshine earned a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Americana Album, while lead single 'That's Gonna Leave A Mark' was nominated for Best Americana Performance. She has also been nominated by The International Bluegrass Music Association for Guitar Player of the Year at the 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards—an award she was the first woman to win in 2017, taking home the honor again in 2018. Winners were set to be announced the night of October 22.

'That's Gonna Leave A Mark,' from last year's album So Long Little Miss Sunshine, is Tuttle's most successful radio track to date, spending four weeks at #1 on Americana Radio, and reaching #13 at AAA, marking her first time on the chart. She performed the song, along with two others, on CBS Saturday Morning where she sat down with Anthony Mason for an in-depth profile. She followed that with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Tuttle followed the critically acclaimed So Long Little Miss Sunshine with So Long Little Miss Sunshine (Acoustic EP), which strips back five standout tracks from the LP, placing Tuttle's voice, guitar playing, and songwriting front and center. The intimate recordings offer a fresh perspective on some of the album's most personal songs while highlighting the emotional core that has made Tuttle one of the most celebrated musicians of her generation.

So Long Little Miss Sunshine is a bold, deeply personal body of work that embraces self-acceptance and reinvention. The LP's cover features multiple Mollys in different wigs - and one bareheaded - reflecting her lifelong journey with alopecia areata, a condition she's lived with since age three. Musically, the album ventures into new territory with a vibrant mix of pop, country, rock, and flat-picking, with her signature guitar work shining more prominently than ever before.

Tuttle will close out 2026 with a handful of live performances before returning to the road in 2027 for a run of shows alongside Tommy Emmanuel, as well as additional festival appearances. Tickets are available at mollytuttlemusic.com.

Molly Tuttle Tour Dates

Oct 31 – Heartbeat of Eternia: Billy Strings Halloween – Baltimore, MD

Dec 12 – Longhorn Ballroom & Backyard Amphitheater – Dallas, TX *

Dec 13 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX *

Dec 22 – The Guild Theatre – Menlo Park, CA

Dec 31 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA

Jan 2–5 – McCoury and Douglas Family Pickin' Party – Litchfield Park, AZ

Feb 26–Mar 5 – Cayamo 2027 – Miami, FL

Mar 12 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC +

Mar 14 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB +

Mar 17 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

Mar 20 – Southam Hall – Ottawa, ON +

Mar 20 - Southam Hall - Ottawa, ON +

Mar 21 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON +

Mar 22 – Théâtre St-Denis – Montreal, QCL +

* Molly x Marty: Guitars On Fire - The Cosmic Twain Tour (solo)

+ With Tommy Emmanuel – Living in the Light Tour

The Highway Knows (Acoustic)

Rosalee (Acoustic)

Easy (Acoustic)

Old Me (New Wig) (Acoustic)

Story of My So-Called Life (Acoustic)

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz | Download Hi-Res









Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz | Download Hi-Res

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