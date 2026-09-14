Photos: Braxton Keith Sells Out REAL DAMN DEAL TOUR Stop at Brooklyn Bowl

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Braxton Keith brought the REAL DAMN DEAL TOUR to a sold-out Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on Friday night (9/11), delivering a 22-song set that included early favorites like 'Gonna Come Back as a Country Song' and recent standouts 'I Own This Bar' and 'I Ain't Tryin'.' Paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton, Keith welcomed Tyla Rodrigues to the stage for a special performance of their rendition of 'Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?,' a fan-favorite collaboration that has amassed more than eight million global streams.

Photo Credit: ​​@shotbyzap













Keith's momentum shows no signs of slowing as the REAL DAMN DEAL TOUR continues this fall, including a hometown stop in Midland, TX and a two-night stand at the legendary John T. Floore's Country Store with support from Jake Worthington. Along the way, he'll join Gavin Adcock on 10 dates of The Day I Hang It Up Tour while continuing appearances at many of the nation's biggest rodeos, fairs and festivals. The breakout year follows a string of major milestones, including support slots with Lainey Wilson and Tucker Wetmore, standout performances at CMA Fest and the ACM Kickoff Party, and a record-setting crowd at the North Texas State Fair in Denton, TX in August.

The headlining tour follows Keith's debut album REAL DAMN DEAL. Penning 10 of the album's 15 tracks, Keith moves effortlessly between joyful Western swing, midnight balladry and two-step anthems steeped in heartache and romance. The May release has earned spots on Billboard's all-genre 'Top 50 Albums of 2026 So Far' and Goldmine Magazine's 'Best 12 Country Albums of 2026 (so far).'

For a full list of upcoming tour dates and more info, visit BraxtonKeith.com.



Photo Credit: ​​@shotbyzap

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