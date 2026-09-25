Mod Sun Releases SILVERLINE, Third Single From Debut Big Loud Rock Album

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Alternative artist and multi-platinum songwriter Mod Sun releases 'Silverline' – out now via Big Loud Rock. Mod Sun has written plenty of songs about how we love. 'Silverline' is about what happens when love isn't enough. The song is built around a friendship that reached its breaking point due to addiction. 'Silverline' is the third offering from Mod Sun's forthcoming debut record for Big Loud Rock, arriving early 2027. The song was co-produced between Mod Sun, Malay (Frank Ocean), Ryan Carpenter (Miranda Lambert), and Todd Spadafore (Little Big Town).

'Silverline' is a particularly compelling entry point into Mod Sun's next chapter. The song is emotionally vulnerable, but musically it still carries the energy and instinct that have defined Mod Sun's work throughout his career.

On the release, Mod Sun says: ''Silverline' is a song that has taken on many different lives for me over the last year since it was written. It deals directly with death, addiction, grief, and living with regret. However, I've noticed that everyone who listens to it relates to it with something that they personally connected to. I have my exact reason for writing it, but other people say they feel something totally different from it. Some people think about an ex, some people think about their parents. It's a song I've always aspired to write. A song so personal to me, but it's somehow more relatable to others because of that. That's always been the goal, but I don't know if I've ever been able to get there before in my songwriting. I really believe this song can help so many people which is the biggest accomplishment I could ever ask for.'

Proudly seven years sober, Mod Sun has committed to health and wellness, poured his energy into fitness, and is becoming 'who he always wanted to be.' He recognizes where he's been and is fearlessly charging toward the future at full speed.

With more music and announcements coming soon, Mod Sun's new genesis promises to be his most unforgettable.

About Mod Sun

Mod Sun tells the world exactly who he is through his music. Backed by crunching power chords, he shouts the truth in the form of no-bulls lyrics worthy of tattooing across your chest. Throughout the last decade, the prolific singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and author has delivered music at a dizzying pace, piling up billions of streams powered by five full-length albums and standout singles like 'Flames' [feat. Avril Lavigne], 'Stay Away' [feat. mgk], 'Karma,' 'Bones,' and many more. As the life of any party, he's impressively collaborated with everyone from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Steve Aoki to Travis Barker and blackbear. Not to mention, he has a multitude of songwriting credits across genres, co-penning hits for Lil Wayne, TXT, Avril Lavigne, mgk, and more.

More information is available at modsunmusic.com.

Photo Credit: Skyler Wagoner



Photo Credit: Skyler Wagoner

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