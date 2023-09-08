Misty Dawn Releases New Single 'Cowgirl Cliche'

This heartfelt track, produced with live instruments to capture the classic Texas country feel, is a celebration of embracing one's roots and individuality.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Misty Dawn Releases New Single 'Cowgirl Cliche'

Mutli-talented artist Misty Dawn continues to make a statement with the release of her new single "Cowgirl Cliche," out everywhere now. This heartfelt track, produced with live instruments to capture the classic Texas country feel, is a celebration of embracing one's roots and individuality.

"Cowgirl Cliche" is an anthem that pays homage to the complexities that define us all. The song beautifully captures the essence of Misty Dawn's journey, which led her to embrace her Texas roots and the country music that is deeply ingrained in the culture. With lyrics that reflect the idea of running from one's origins but discovering that some "weeds" are worth keeping, the song is a heartfelt tribute to the parts of ourselves that make us unique.

LISTEN to "Cowgirl Cliche" below!

The decision to pursue music and create "Cowgirl Cliche" was a pivotal moment for Misty. She explains, "When I sat down to write music for the first time, what came out was a sweet, country ditty and I scoffed. Turns out, I couldn't escape my roots. Instead, I learned to embrace them and give them new shape. I didn't stay in Texas, I went to NYC to pursue acting and traveled the world. Now, at the age of 38, I've discovered there's a lot I love about being from Texas and being a country singer, and I get to tell a new story. Maybe it looks a little different than some folks' journeys and it's anything but cliche. What's that saying, you can take the girl out of Texas but you can't take the Texas out of the girl?"

"Cowgirl Cliche" embodies Misty Dawn's journey of self-discovery and celebrates the unique path she has traveled. With its classic Texas country sound and heartfelt lyrics, the song resonates with anyone who has ever felt the tug of their roots and the beauty of embracing their true selves.

To stay updated on Misty Dawn's latest releases and upcoming projects, visit her website.



