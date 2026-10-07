Missing Toys Releases 'Lifeline' Featuring Dann Huff

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Missing Toys has released 'Lifeline,' a single featuring Dann Huff and full orchestral arrangements by Michael Omartian. The track is the first single from the band's debut album, 'Not A.I.,' out January 15, 2027 on Pride & Joy Music.

Missing Toys is an AOR and Orchestral Art-Rock supergroup formed by Mecca frontman Joe Vana. The band's aim is to establish a new style of music. Vana wanted real strings and orchestral parts if they were to do it right. Michael Omartian then arranged and orchestrated all the parts for the orchestra. From song one it was obvious that this was not a normal rock record anymore. It is something completely different. In an era where records are done for one tenth of the budget of yesteryear, Vana decided to go ALL IN and do it like a record from 30 years ago.

Joe Vana began as a studio singer for Jim Peterik (Survivor, Pride Of Lions), working on his demos in his World Stage Studio. After that he started Mecca with help from Peterik and Fergie Frederiksen (Toto). Mecca did four highly acclaimed records in over 20 years, 'Mecca' (2002), 'Undeniable' (2011), 'III' (2016) and 'Everlasting' (2023). Joe sang on many other records as a background singer, too. Missing Toys is an extension of that — it marks growth, as a songwriter and singer.

Signed to Pride & Joy Music, the all-star lineup features elite session players and legendary guests, such as Steve Lukather (Toto), Dann Huff (Giant) and Bill Champlin (Chicago), blending rich vocal harmonies with high-end musicianship on their debut album.

The title of the album derives from total conviction and determination. 'Not A.I.' underlines that no AI was used on this record as the writing was all organic and done by Joe with a myriad of other accomplished writers. As Joe does think there is a place for AI as a tool only, he is against AI being used as any part of final recordings in music.

Humanity and the creative force behind it is necessary to truly create real art. The string arrangements were all done with Michael Omartian on the helm. His legendary arrangements over the past 40 years are duly noted, and he brought all of that to Missing Toys. They are sublime, a true vibe and necessary to the sound of Missing Toys. They were all recorded in Omartian's studio in Nashville.

'Not A.I.' will be released on January 15th, 2027 as CD, on LP and digitally. Three songs will be unleashed as singles in advance, starting with the track 'LifeLine' which features Giant's Dann Huff on guitars on October 2nd, 2026.

Band Lineup & Members

Joe Vana: lead vocals (Mecca, Jim Peterik & World Stage)

Stan Cotey: guitar and additional keyboards (formerly of Giraffe / Kevin Gilbert)

Tom Hemby: guitars (Michael McDonald, Amy Grant)

Nir Z: drums and percussion (ex-Genesis)

Michael Omartian: keyboards, piano and production (noted producer for Christopher Cross and Michael Bolton)

Gary Lunn: bass guitar (Dolly Parton, WhiteHeart)

Steve Lukather: guitar solo on 'Lift Me Higher' (Toto)

Dann Huff: lead guitar solo on 'LifeLine' (Giant)

Bill Champlin: lead vocals on 'The Battles Won' (Chicago)

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