Mirours Release New Album 'Gilded Paradise'

Today, alternative pop duo Mirours share their new album Gilded Paradise. The 11-track album, made up of songs rooted in pop nostalgia and alternative edge, was written as a way to process the events of the past year.

The band shares, "We wrote this album when we needed some very real and honest clarity during our processing over this past year...Clarity in faith and doubt; clarity in heartache and human nature; clarity in what love has the power to do; clarity in what we have the power to do. 'Gilded Paradise' is an invitation and open glimpse into our world of wonder and self-discovery - beauty, equality, purpose, inclusivity, freedom, love...and we can't wait for the world to hear it."

Mirours is an alt-pop duo from California. After years spent on stages and in studios, married partners Jake and Hilary Owen began Mirours with purpose. By constantly consuming records across decades and genres, the couple bred a distinct sonic experience- one heavy in pop nostalgia and filled with alternative influences. Creating the music they wanted to listen to meant writing songs filled with cultural and religious angst, faith and human nature, and love and inclusivity. "We come from a background where things can be polished and perfect, and we didn't fit that mold," explains Jake.

After debuting in 2019 they signed with Tooth & Nail Records. Known for fun, shimmering instrumentals that dance around thought-provoking lyrics, Mirours is a juxtaposition that not only helps the medicine go down but proves that you can dance in the chaos. Meant for whom they call "ghosts and renegades," Mirours writes to remind us just how beautiful, diverse, and colorful this world truly is.

Listen to the new album here: