Mild Minds Unveils 'I NEED U' Single from Sophomore Album ‘GEMINI'

GRAMMY®-nominated producer and musical visionary Benjamin David, known professionally as Mild Minds, releases the next glimpse into his sophomore album GEMINI. "I NEED U", out now, offers a compelling preview of the forthcoming record's sonic palette, following previously released singles "GEMINI" and "TEAR DROPS". GEMINI is set for release in just over a month's time, out on February 21st, 2025 and available to pre-order now.



Driven by luminous chord progressions and captivating vocal elements, "I NEED U" embodies a profound sense of longing that perfectly captures the emotional depth of the upcoming album. The track serves as an ideal introduction to Mild Minds' evolved sound, where contemporary club music elements interweave with deeply personal sentiment.

Where David's 2020 debut album 'MOOD' represented a creative revelation and risk-taking departure from his behind-the-scenes work, GEMINI emerges as a testament to that artistic leap's rewards. The album references turn-of-the-century underground club music, utilizing dynamic breaks, atmospheric textures, and chopped 2000's R&B samples alongside early trance influences and ethereal vocals. This sonic foundation creates an unprecedented dialogue across the album between club-focused elements and melancholic emotions rarely explored in dance music.



On GEMINI, human existence is contrasted with stark digital pads and re-sampled drum breaks, bringing on a sense of humanity in dystopia. This theme extends into the album's visual identity, where rooms with transparent digital screens are filled with lush imagery of nature — a poignant juxtaposition between the digital and tangible universe. The visual campaign's transparent devices and album name serve as a nod to the early 2000s while speaking to our current reality.

The impending ‘GEMINI’ Album Tour kicks off on February 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. This ambitious tour will see Mild Minds gracing the stages of renowned venues across major cities, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre, and San Francisco's storied Bimbo's 365 Club, finishing with Mild Minds UK debut at fabric in London. The tour promises to be a multisensory experience, translating the nuanced textures and emotive depth of the record into a captivating live performance.

Mild Minds’ ‘GEMINI’ Album Tour Dates:

February 7, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

February 8, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

February 21, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

February 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 7, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

March 8, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

March 21, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

March 22, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

April 4, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

April 18, 2025 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

April 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

As he continues his sophomore album cycle – Mild Minds' album, singles, and impending tour follow a remarkably productive period for Mild Minds. Last year, David launched his own record label, MOODS INTL., expanding his influence within the industry and providing a platform for both emerging and established artists. Additionally, his collaborative project LUV HRTS with Victor Pakpour of Ruby Haunt has garnered significant attention. Recent singles "U REALLY HURT ME" and "CAN WE DO BETTER?" earned critical acclaim and support from tastemakers such as BBC Radio 1 and Mixmag, as well as prominent placements on key Spotify playlists.



Mild Minds continues to solidify his position as a pioneering force in electronic music. His genre-defying approach has drawn comparisons to luminaries such as Bonobo, Maribou State, Caribou, and Four Tet, while maintaining a distinctly unique identity. With an impressive catalogue boasting over 300+ million streams and a rapidly expanding international fanbase, 'GEMINI' is set to be the next defining moment in Mild Minds' trajectory, further cementing his status as one of electronic music's most innovative and emotive voices.

