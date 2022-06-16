Miki Ratsula Shares Gender Neutral Cover of One Direction's 'steal my girl'

Miki Ratsula has just shared their gender neutral cover of One Direction's "Steal My Girl," from their gender neutral covers EP, made for them, due July 8 via Nettwerk. The made for them EP comes on the heels of releasing their acclaimed debut album i owe it to myself this spring.

The new project was co-produced by Miro Mackie (St. Vincent, Mallrat, KALI) and features additional covers of songs by Phoebe Bridgers, Harry Styles, Angus & Julia Stone and the EP's first single, a stunning cover of Dodie's "she."

"When I posted my first gender neutral cover on TikTok, I didn't realize how much it would mean for so many of you. There's something special about feeling represented in music. These songs have a special place in my heart and it was an honor to put my own spin on them. I truly hope you enjoy this piece of work. and thank you to the writers and original artists for creating such beautiful songs." made for them is available for pre-order / pre-save here.

Ratsula has built a sizable audience by openly and honestly welcoming people into their world. The trans, nonbinary artist uses their platform to candidly document their life: from coming out to getting top surgery to their mental health journey. It's the kind of storytelling that listeners, especially young queer kids, crave and deserve. They will also headline the June 25th Los Angeles withothers' Concerts for Good show, supporting transgender & nonbinary youth via The Trevor Project.

made for them follows the March 2022 release of Miki's debut album, i owe it to myself - an acoustic pop dream guided by Miki's lush, lofi-inspired production that captures the full emotional seesaw that rocks between youth and adulthood. It's a testament to self-love and a gift to anyone seeking the same, and sees Miki at their most vulnerable and fully realized. Their deeply intimate record touches on mental health, loss, love, and everything in between and the album's singles received praise and playlisting by the likes of Billboard Pride, them., Under the Radar, PopMatters.

Listen to the new cover here: