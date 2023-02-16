Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions
Mike and the Moonpies performed three unreleased tracks on this week's new episode of Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions. Filmed in Charleston, SC, the intimate set features stripped-down renditions of original songs "Redbird," "Anywhere But Here" and "Stubborn Son." Click here to watch the full session.
Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast including near-capacity stops in Washington, DC; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Winston-Salem, NC; Richmond, VA; Orlando, FL and many more.
In September, the band will hit a milestone when they make their debut performance to a sold-out crowd at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium with Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Reckless Kelly.
This spring, fans across the pond will have the opportunity to catch Mike and the Moonpies on their long-awaited European tour. Their international dates include an 18-city run that kicks off on April 1 in Newcastle, UK with additional performances in London, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Germany.
Mike and the Moonpies, which features Mike Harmeier (vocals, guitar); Zachary Moulton (steel guitar); Omar Oyoque (bass); Taylor Englert (drums) and Catlin Rutherford (guitar), released their eighth studio album 'One To Grow On in August 2021. Produced by Adam Odor, the nine-song collection was co-written by Harmeier and Odor and includes guest appearances from members of Quaker City Nighthawks, Shooter Jennings and Shiny Soul Sisters.
Following the breakthrough success of previous albums 'Steak Night at the Prairie Rose,' 'Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold' (an album inspired by the classic "countrypolitan" hits of the early 1970s, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with help from the London Symphony Orchestra) and 'Touch of You: The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart', Mike and the Moonpies have earned critical praise from national and international press and radio outlets such as NPR, Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter, Saving Country Music, The Boot, Sirius XM, BBC and more.
Mike and the Moonpies 2023 Tour Dates
February 16 - Gainesville, FL - Loosey's
February 17 - Orlando, FL - - Will's Pub
February 18 - Tampa, FL - - Skipper's Smokehouse
February 21 - Andover, FL - - Outlaw Country Cruise 2023
March 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee Pavillion
March 4 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse
March 10 - Bandera, TX - - 11 Street Cowboy Bar
March 11 - Cotulla, TX - - La Salle County Fair
March 16 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
March 19 - Austin, TX - - C-boy's Heart & Soul
April 1 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
April 2 - London, UK - - Omeara
April 3 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
April 4 - Manchester, UK - Retro Bar
April 5 - Oxford, UK - - The Bullingdon
April 8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
April 10 - Groningen, Netherlands - Der Aa-Theater
April 11 - Norderstedt, Germany - Music Star
April 12 - Malmo, Sweden - Folk a Rock
April 13 - Goteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
April 14 - Oslo, Norway - - Kampen Bistro
April 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bryggarsalen
April 16 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Hotel Hulingen
April 19 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe
April 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache
April 21 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
April 22 - Lauchhammer, Germany - Real Music Club
April 24 - Rheinfelden, Switzerland - Kulturbrunnensaal
May 6 - Tyler, TX - - Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival
May 11 - Joplin, MO - - Guitars Rock N' Country Bar
May 25 - Axton, VA - - Rooster Walk Music & Arts Fest
June 3 - Shreveport, LA - WDC Theater
August 12 - Harlowton, MT - Harlo Music Project 2023
September 16 Nashville, TN - - Ryman Auditorium