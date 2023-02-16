Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions

Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions

Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Mike and the Moonpies performed three unreleased tracks on this week's new episode of Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions. Filmed in Charleston, SC, the intimate set features stripped-down renditions of original songs "Redbird," "Anywhere But Here" and "Stubborn Son." Click here to watch the full session.

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast including near-capacity stops in Washington, DC; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Winston-Salem, NC; Richmond, VA; Orlando, FL and many more.

In September, the band will hit a milestone when they make their debut performance to a sold-out crowd at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium with Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Reckless Kelly.

This spring, fans across the pond will have the opportunity to catch Mike and the Moonpies on their long-awaited European tour. Their international dates include an 18-city run that kicks off on April 1 in Newcastle, UK with additional performances in London, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Germany.

Mike and the Moonpies, which features Mike Harmeier (vocals, guitar); Zachary Moulton (steel guitar); Omar Oyoque (bass); Taylor Englert (drums) and Catlin Rutherford (guitar), released their eighth studio album 'One To Grow On in August 2021. Produced by Adam Odor, the nine-song collection was co-written by Harmeier and Odor and includes guest appearances from members of Quaker City Nighthawks, Shooter Jennings and Shiny Soul Sisters.

Following the breakthrough success of previous albums 'Steak Night at the Prairie Rose,' 'Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold' (an album inspired by the classic "countrypolitan" hits of the early 1970s, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with help from the London Symphony Orchestra) and 'Touch of You: The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart', Mike and the Moonpies have earned critical praise from national and international press and radio outlets such as NPR, Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter, Saving Country Music, The Boot, Sirius XM, BBC and more.

Mike and the Moonpies 2023 Tour Dates

February 16 - Gainesville, FL - Loosey's

February 17 - Orlando, FL - - Will's Pub

February 18 - Tampa, FL - - Skipper's Smokehouse

February 21 - Andover, FL - - Outlaw Country Cruise 2023

March 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee Pavillion

March 4 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse

March 10 - Bandera, TX - - 11 Street Cowboy Bar

March 11 - Cotulla, TX - - La Salle County Fair

March 16 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

March 19 - Austin, TX - - C-boy's Heart & Soul

April 1 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

April 2 - London, UK - - Omeara

April 3 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

April 4 - Manchester, UK - Retro Bar

April 5 - Oxford, UK - - The Bullingdon

April 8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

April 10 - Groningen, Netherlands - Der Aa-Theater

April 11 - Norderstedt, Germany - Music Star

April 12 - Malmo, Sweden - Folk a Rock

April 13 - Goteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

April 14 - Oslo, Norway - - Kampen Bistro

April 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bryggarsalen

April 16 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Hotel Hulingen

April 19 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe

April 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache

April 21 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

April 22 - Lauchhammer, Germany - Real Music Club

April 24 - Rheinfelden, Switzerland - Kulturbrunnensaal

May 6 - Tyler, TX - - Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

May 11 - Joplin, MO - - Guitars Rock N' Country Bar

May 25 - Axton, VA - - Rooster Walk Music & Arts Fest

June 3 - Shreveport, LA - WDC Theater

August 12 - Harlowton, MT - Harlo Music Project 2023

September 16 Nashville, TN - - Ryman Auditorium



CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour Photo
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour
New York’s feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, announces her role as direct support for a series of dates on Fever Ray’s upcoming US tour. Bringing her raw spirit of ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery intimate stank to one of the year’s most-anticipated tours, she’s touring behind last year’s MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN.
VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His In My Own Words Mini Documentary Photo
VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His 'In My Own Words' Mini Documentary
Ne-Yo has shared the video trailer for his upcoming mini-documentary, In My Own Words. Ne-Yo, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Cactus Blossoms Announce Spring Tour Dates Photo
The Cactus Blossoms Announce Spring Tour Dates
Acclaimed duo The Cactus Blossoms, Minneapolis-based brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, have announced a batch of spring dates, including Seattle's Wintergrass Festival later this month, headline dates in the Midwest and two sold-out shows with Sierra Ferrell.
Reneé Rapp to Drop Deluxe Everything to Everyone EP Next Week Photo
Reneé Rapp to Drop Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP Next Week
Reneé Rapp has announced that she will release the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The standard EP was originally released in November of 2022. Rapp is currently recording and preparing to film the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His 'In My Own Words' Mini DocumentaryVIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His 'In My Own Words' Mini Documentary
February 16, 2023

Ne-Yo has shared the video trailer for his upcoming mini-documentary, In My Own Words. Ne-Yo, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Cactus Blossoms Announce Spring Tour DatesThe Cactus Blossoms Announce Spring Tour Dates
February 16, 2023

Acclaimed duo The Cactus Blossoms, Minneapolis-based brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, have announced a batch of spring dates, including Seattle's Wintergrass Festival later this month, headline dates in the Midwest and two sold-out shows with Sierra Ferrell.
Reneé Rapp to Drop Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP Next WeekReneé Rapp to Drop Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP Next Week
February 16, 2023

Reneé Rapp has announced that she will release the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The standard EP was originally released in November of 2022. Rapp is currently recording and preparing to film the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George.
Ivy Announce Release of 'Apartment Life Demos'Ivy Announce Release of 'Apartment Life Demos'
February 16, 2023

Ivy (Andy Chase, Dominique Durand, and the late Adam Schlesinger) have announced that they will be partnering with Record Store Day to release Apartment Life Demos, the intimate, rough versions of their cult classic sophomore album, available in participating stores on April 22nd.
Fleet Foxes Announce 2023 North American TourFleet Foxes Announce 2023 North American Tour
February 16, 2023

Fleet Foxes will return to the road for a summer North American tour, which will begin June 13 in Cleveland and feature support from Uwade. The itinerary includes three previously announced shows with My Morning Jacket in August, marking the first time the two bands have ever shared a stage.
share