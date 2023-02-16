Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions

Mike and the Moonpies performed three unreleased tracks on this week's new episode of Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions. Filmed in Charleston, SC, the intimate set features stripped-down renditions of original songs "Redbird," "Anywhere But Here" and "Stubborn Son." Click here to watch the full session.

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast including near-capacity stops in Washington, DC; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Winston-Salem, NC; Richmond, VA; Orlando, FL and many more.

In September, the band will hit a milestone when they make their debut performance to a sold-out crowd at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium with Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Reckless Kelly.

This spring, fans across the pond will have the opportunity to catch Mike and the Moonpies on their long-awaited European tour. Their international dates include an 18-city run that kicks off on April 1 in Newcastle, UK with additional performances in London, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Germany.

Mike and the Moonpies, which features Mike Harmeier (vocals, guitar); Zachary Moulton (steel guitar); Omar Oyoque (bass); Taylor Englert (drums) and Catlin Rutherford (guitar), released their eighth studio album 'One To Grow On in August 2021. Produced by Adam Odor, the nine-song collection was co-written by Harmeier and Odor and includes guest appearances from members of Quaker City Nighthawks, Shooter Jennings and Shiny Soul Sisters.

Following the breakthrough success of previous albums 'Steak Night at the Prairie Rose,' 'Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold' (an album inspired by the classic "countrypolitan" hits of the early 1970s, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with help from the London Symphony Orchestra) and 'Touch of You: The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart', Mike and the Moonpies have earned critical praise from national and international press and radio outlets such as NPR, Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter, Saving Country Music, The Boot, Sirius XM, BBC and more.

Mike and the Moonpies 2023 Tour Dates

February 16 - Gainesville, FL - Loosey's

February 17 - Orlando, FL - - Will's Pub

February 18 - Tampa, FL - - Skipper's Smokehouse

February 21 - Andover, FL - - Outlaw Country Cruise 2023

March 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee Pavillion

March 4 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse

March 10 - Bandera, TX - - 11 Street Cowboy Bar

March 11 - Cotulla, TX - - La Salle County Fair

March 16 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

March 19 - Austin, TX - - C-boy's Heart & Soul

April 1 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

April 2 - London, UK - - Omeara

April 3 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

April 4 - Manchester, UK - Retro Bar

April 5 - Oxford, UK - - The Bullingdon

April 8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

April 10 - Groningen, Netherlands - Der Aa-Theater

April 11 - Norderstedt, Germany - Music Star

April 12 - Malmo, Sweden - Folk a Rock

April 13 - Goteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

April 14 - Oslo, Norway - - Kampen Bistro

April 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bryggarsalen

April 16 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Hotel Hulingen

April 19 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe

April 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache

April 21 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

April 22 - Lauchhammer, Germany - Real Music Club

April 24 - Rheinfelden, Switzerland - Kulturbrunnensaal

May 6 - Tyler, TX - - Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

May 11 - Joplin, MO - - Guitars Rock N' Country Bar

May 25 - Axton, VA - - Rooster Walk Music & Arts Fest

June 3 - Shreveport, LA - WDC Theater

August 12 - Harlowton, MT - Harlo Music Project 2023

September 16 Nashville, TN - - Ryman Auditorium