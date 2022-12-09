Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mike Sabath Shares New Single 'Being Human'

Mike Sabath Shares New Single 'Being Human'

It marks the hitmaker’s first solo release since 2020 and sets the stage for more new music in 2023. 

Dec. 09, 2022  

Gearing up for the next chapter, GRAMMY winning artist, producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Sabath returns with a new single entitled "Being Human" today via Warner Records. It marks the hitmaker's first solo release since 2020 and sets the stage for more new music in 2023.

The track sways back and forth in waves of blissful yet heart-wrenching nostalgia accented by cinematic strings, delicate percussion, and gritty bass. Mike's soaring vocals take hold as the hypnotic hook assures, "That's part, part of being human, your minds gotta F**k you sometimes... but it always works out in the end." It once again illuminates his knack for a timeless melody.

About "Being Human," he commented, "We are all human. We all go up and we all go down and we have to accept both. It makes it so much easier...I love you."

His previous single "Good Energy" notably arrived to widespread critical acclaim and secured a coveted spot on EA Games' FIFA 2021 soundtrack. Meanwhile, 2021 saw the prolific collaborator expand his discography once again by co-writing and co-producing the international smash "Don't Go Yet" for Camila Cabello.

Born and raised in upstate New York, Mike Sabath has had music flowing out of him since before he knew how to work a computer. He naturally started to create music in 4th grade with his first song "The Carlie Song" which he wrote for his elementary school crush to express how he felt about her before they both left for the summer.

In 7th grade, he wrote a song titled "Hand in Hand" which he recorded with a chorus of 140 local kids and raised more than $10,000 for the charity Ability Beyond Disability. In 10th grade he composed his first symphony entitled "Wings" sonically representing the lifecycle of a honeybee hive for his high school wind ensemble.

Throughout middle school and high school, Mike wrote and recorded songs in his basement daily, which eventually brought him to Los Angeles where he and his manager at the time would sneak into studios to have recording sessions before anybody in the industry knew who he was.

By the time he was 18, Mike had some high-profile studio sessions under his belt and was featured in The New Yorker who called him "The teenage hitmaker from Westchester County." Mike has written and produced hundreds of songs and is one of the industry's most sought after songwriters and producers, working with artists such as Lizzo, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Pharrell.

It's time for the world to get to know Mike Sabath as the artist that he is and the artist that he will become.

Watch the new music video here:

Credit: Shervin Lainez



Cat Clyde Announces New Album Down Rounder Photo
Cat Clyde Announces New Album 'Down Rounder'
It was produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Public Image Ltd.) at Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios. Like her “nature punk” contemporary Hurray for the Riff Raff, Clyde’s malleable singing voice—spanning an appealing twang to a lovely, plaintive croon. Watch the new music video now!
UPSAHL Releases Sagittarius EP Photo
UPSAHL Releases 'Sagittarius' EP
A highlight off the EP “Toast,” co-written by Tove Lo, takes viewers on a musical journey in the bed of a truck as city lights whirl around her, while focus track “Kickflip” showcases an all-powerful UPSAHL in a regal red gown with a slithering snake growing from it.
SZA Samples Beyoncés Listen From DREAMGIRLS on S.O.S. Title Track Photo
SZA Samples Beyoncé's 'Listen' From DREAMGIRLS on 'S.O.S.' Title Track
The album's title track features a sample of Beyoncé's 'Listen' from Dreamgirls. The track includes lyrics: 'And I cried and cried, said what's on my mind,' sung to the tune of the song. The new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of Zodiac Killer Photo
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of 'Zodiac Killer'
Texas-based rapper, songwriter, and producer Wes Denzel is back with a new music video for Zodiac Killer.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATIONVIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie TheatersHow to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band WhitneySpotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022

To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'BrienVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
share