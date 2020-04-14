Mihali Performs Solo Set For Sugarshack Music Channel

The latest new release from the Sugarshack and Live For Live Music "Miami Sessions" comes in the form of a full, solo acoustic set by Twiddle frontman and solo artist, Mihali. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist uses loops to his advantage as he constructs a variety of original songs in the backyard of a historic villa in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, musical brick by musical brick.

Mihali's set differs from many of the past Miami Sessions videos in that it takes place in the villa's backyard, as opposed to the living room, and it sees a variety of electric instruments. He kicks off the set by looping the "Empty Overflow" chord progression on his acoustic guitar before beatboxing, using a drum pad, and electric bass to formulate a headstrong rhythm section. After laying down a quick riff on his acoustic guitar, Mihali jumps into the song's first verse. He then stops the loop and plays the chorus with just a guitar before the groove comes back and guides him into a jam section where he lets loose with acoustic leads. The track, which appears on Mihali's recently released debut solo album, Breathe and Let Go , sets up a theme that carries throughout the performance and leads into another song off the same album, "Carved Lines".

Mihali puts his looping and beatboxing skills on full display once again for "Carved Lines" before moving into a third straight Breathe and Let Go track, "Soldier". The unreleased "All Day" follows before two more tracks from his solo album, "Over Land & Sea" and "Stubborn Smile", close out the memorable set. The latter fully highlights Mihali's songwriting ability, replete with a catchy chorus and verses teeming with self-reflection.

Mihali expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform for the Miami Sessions in a statement to Live For Live Music, saying, "It was a pleasure working with such a great crew and atmosphere for these sessions to be able to play and record some of the new songs of my most recent album, Breathe and Let Go."

Watch Mihali's full performance for Sugarshack Music Channel below.





The full Mihali performance is the seventh video to be released from the Sugarshack/Live For Live Music Miami Sessions, following Ghost-Note's full set, Ryan Montbleau's "Songbird", Ghost-Note's "PhattBacc", SPAGA's "Four Angels", Mihali's previous "Empty Overflow" release, and Tom Hamilton's "Running in Place". Stay tuned for more full-set releases from the Sugarshack/Live For Live Music"Miami Sessions" coming weeks.

For more information about Mihali, head to his website here.





