Midem Presents International Premiere Of Peter Webber's INNA DA YARD Documentary

Midem, the home of the global music community, proudly presents one of the new Wagram Stories' projects: the international premiere screening of Inna De Yard, and a live show featuring the film's artists, at this year's conference, in Cannes, June 4-7.



Midem is proud to welcome the Jamaican artists' collective Inna de Yard, celebrating the work of reggae legends Ken Boothe, Cedric Myton, Winston McAnuff, Kiddus I, and to host the premiere of music documentary, 'Inna de Yard', attended by the film's stars. The documentary was made following the success of the artists' 2017 release, The Soul of Jamaica, when the musicians decided to record another album, a compilation of their most iconic tracks. Captivated by the musicians and story of the album, Oscar-nominated film director Peter Webber, whose work includes, 'Girl With A Pearl Earring' and 'Hannibal', offered to help record it, and thus the concept of the accompanying documentary was born. Midem delegates will also be treated to a live show by the Inna De Yard artists, when they light up the Midem Beach, opening their European concert tour.



As part of Midem's focus on the essential relationship between music and screen, the Inna De Yard premiere will complement the Film/TV Music conference track within the programme. As Midem Director, Alexandre Deniot, explains,"Midem is the perfect platform to showcase and promote a 360 project like Inna De Yard at an international level. We're excited to be hosting the world premiere of Inna De Yard, both the movie and the opening concert of the tour, this year."



The Inna De Yard album, released April 12, includes contributions from the musicians' peers, The Viceroys, along with younger generation Jamaican artists, including Var, Kush and Derajah. The much praised sessions on the recording also feature several guests, such as Horace Andy and Judy Mowatt (backing vocalist to Bob Marley).



An international premiere of the film, due for release in France on July 10 and described by Screen after its Tribeca screening, as, "an appealing blend of accessibly toe-tapping music and likeable characters," will take place at Midem on 6 June, attended by the key musicians. The conference will also host the opening concert of the 'Inna De Yard' tour on the Midem Beach the same night.

International Premiere Screening - June 6

4:45pm-6:30pm (Palais des Festivals - Audi K)

Exclusive concert at the Midem Beach - June 6

10:40-11:40pm

About Midem - Home of the Global Music Community, Midem is the world's leading music business event which brings together, connects, serves and supports the global music community to exchange, create, play, forge relationships and shape the future of music. With a rich 4-day program of conferences, competitions, networking events and live performances, music makers, cutting-edge technology companies, brands & talent come together to enrich the passionate relationship between people & music, transform audience engagement and form new business connections.



Midem is part of Reed MIDEM, a global leader in the organization of international professional markets in music, television and digital content industries (MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR, MIP China and MIP Cancun) and real estate sectors (MIPIM, MIPIM PropTech and MAPIC).



Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events organizer, with more than 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018, Reed Exhibitions brought together more than 7m event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed Exhibitions' events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

www.reedexpo.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You