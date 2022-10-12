Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Midday Sons Releases 'My Love Will Always Find You'

My Love Will Always Find You is a tribute to his wife, who he feels should be the main focus of the lead-off single.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Midday Sons Releases 'My Love Will Always Find You'

The first single from Midday Sons' upcoming debut album, Where The Light Ends, was released on September 23. My Love Will Always Find You is essentially a love song by any other means, fused over a pop-infused retro rhythm showing inspiration from the New Wave and Alternative roots.

Midday Sons is the brainchild of Florida-based musician, producer, and songwriter Dan Dillon who leans on the impact his daughters and wife have upon his life to inspire the songs from this upcoming album. However, My Love Will Always Find You is a tribute to his wife, who he feels should be the main focus of the lead-off single.

My Love Will Always Find You couples vocal harmonies in multiple registers to create an illusion of a choral effect. This works extremely well on this track as the sonic landscape becomes quite full over the central groove, which stays firmly in the bottom of the mix. It is this underlying groove that lends from the Electronic Dance/Industrial movement of the nineties while maintaining an Alternative Indie sound with many Pop elements. This sounds complex, yet Dan Dillon is able to meld this groove effectively by pedaling on that main bass vibe while allowing his vocals to explore the many musical concepts allowed to him. His expressive vocal nature maintains a resolution on each cadence that resolves the tension created by this haunting melody. By repeating the central theme, My Love Will Always Find You, Midday Sons creates a hook and an infectious sing-along aspect that makes this track so enjoyable to listen to over and over again.

From a production viewpoint, My Love Will Always Find You is very well-executed. That main driving groove stays comfortably in the pocket bringing up the bottom end. The choice of frequency range utilized works well as the track does lend that retro vibe of the early EDM movements while maintaining a close relation to the chosen Alternative Pop genre. Again, the vocals are free to utilize the entire upper portion of that frequency range, which Dan Dillon is very happy to accommodate. The expressive ranges in which he performs ring out crisp and clear with no distortion at high volumes, and plenty of headroom allowed for playback on any system.

My Love Will Always Find You would be a welcome addition to any Adult Contemporary, Urban, Pop, or Rock commercial radio format. The soft, expressive vocals allow for easy consumption by many audiences bridging the genre gap. As a welcome addition to Midday Sons' already growing catalog of catchy tunes, My Love Will Always Find You is a perfect teaser for the full album when it is released. Stay tuned for the November 25 release of Where The Light Ends, and be sure to listen to My Love Will Always Find You. You will not be disappointed.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Watch: Richard Lynch Releases Duet, Lyric Video With Katelyne Adams 'My Heart And Yours'Watch: Richard Lynch Releases Duet, Lyric Video With Katelyne Adams 'My Heart And Yours'
October 12, 2022

Lynch penned the song from his album 'My Guitar Drips Country.' An accompanying music video is out now. Watch here! Richard Lynch is a seasoned traditional country musician who has worked with some of top names in the field
Second Annual West End Micro Music Festival to Take Place in NovemberSecond Annual West End Micro Music Festival to Take Place in November
October 12, 2022

Toronto musicians and co-producers Brad Cherwin and Sebastian Ostertag have announced the second annual West End Micro Music Festival, following last year's sold-out, inaugural festival. WEMMF takes places at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Toronto's West End. Concert dates are November 18, November 25, and November 26 and December 2.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists Of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal CompetitionNJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists Of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
October 11, 2022

A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. 
Lena Bloch Premieres New Jazz Suite In Brooklyn, October 16Lena Bloch Premieres New Jazz Suite In Brooklyn, October 16
October 11, 2022

On the 130th anniversary of the birth of Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva, during a time when immigrants, women and artists face increasing struggle in the United States, acclaimed Russian-born saxophonist and composer Lena Bloch premieres My Name Is Marina, a commissioned jazz suite for ensemble and voice featuring her own English translations of Tsvetaeva's works.
Newly Formed Starling Arrow Announce Debut Single “Wild Sweet” Out Now & Album Due Out January 2023Newly Formed Starling Arrow Announce Debut Single “Wild Sweet” Out Now & Album Due Out January 2023
October 11, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark.