Midday Sons Releases 'My Love Will Always Find You'

The first single from Midday Sons' upcoming debut album, Where The Light Ends, was released on September 23. My Love Will Always Find You is essentially a love song by any other means, fused over a pop-infused retro rhythm showing inspiration from the New Wave and Alternative roots.

Midday Sons is the brainchild of Florida-based musician, producer, and songwriter Dan Dillon who leans on the impact his daughters and wife have upon his life to inspire the songs from this upcoming album. However, My Love Will Always Find You is a tribute to his wife, who he feels should be the main focus of the lead-off single.

My Love Will Always Find You couples vocal harmonies in multiple registers to create an illusion of a choral effect. This works extremely well on this track as the sonic landscape becomes quite full over the central groove, which stays firmly in the bottom of the mix. It is this underlying groove that lends from the Electronic Dance/Industrial movement of the nineties while maintaining an Alternative Indie sound with many Pop elements. This sounds complex, yet Dan Dillon is able to meld this groove effectively by pedaling on that main bass vibe while allowing his vocals to explore the many musical concepts allowed to him. His expressive vocal nature maintains a resolution on each cadence that resolves the tension created by this haunting melody. By repeating the central theme, My Love Will Always Find You, Midday Sons creates a hook and an infectious sing-along aspect that makes this track so enjoyable to listen to over and over again.

From a production viewpoint, My Love Will Always Find You is very well-executed. That main driving groove stays comfortably in the pocket bringing up the bottom end. The choice of frequency range utilized works well as the track does lend that retro vibe of the early EDM movements while maintaining a close relation to the chosen Alternative Pop genre. Again, the vocals are free to utilize the entire upper portion of that frequency range, which Dan Dillon is very happy to accommodate. The expressive ranges in which he performs ring out crisp and clear with no distortion at high volumes, and plenty of headroom allowed for playback on any system.

My Love Will Always Find You would be a welcome addition to any Adult Contemporary, Urban, Pop, or Rock commercial radio format. The soft, expressive vocals allow for easy consumption by many audiences bridging the genre gap. As a welcome addition to Midday Sons' already growing catalog of catchy tunes, My Love Will Always Find You is a perfect teaser for the full album when it is released. Stay tuned for the November 25 release of Where The Light Ends, and be sure to listen to My Love Will Always Find You. You will not be disappointed.