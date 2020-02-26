Michele Brourman Will Appear on Radio Show 'Chew The Scene'

Award winning Singer/Songwriter/Musical Director, Michele Brourman, to appear on popular radio show "Chew The Scene" 2/27 @ 1pm EST.

On the heels of Michele winning the prestigious Bistro Award, we are thrilled to share with you her appearance on the popular show CHEW THE SCENE tomorrow, Thursday 2/27 1pm, EST.

Hosts, Lauren Mills and Danny Campos we will be interviewing Michele: an all around musical fierce female. Lauren will be discussing her long gated career on records, theater and film, and her recent Bistro win as well as Michele being honored at her high school almater, Taylor Allderdice High School, next month.

Her best known song, "My Favorite Year," co-written with Karen Gottlieb, has become a cabaret standard, recorded by luminaries Margaret Whiting, Michael Feinstein, and Dame Cleo Laine.

Her music for the theatre includes "The Belle of Tombstone" with Sheila Rae, "Dangerous Beauty" with Amanda McBroom and the 2019 Ovation Award-winning "Bronco Billy" with Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres.





