Michal Leah Drops Debut Project 'Part One' Featuring 'The Way I Love You'

Feb. 03, 2023  

19-year-old pop powerhouse on the rise Michal Leah releases debut project, part one, today via Nettwerk. The EP features the pop singer-songwriter's viral track "The Way I Love You."

"part one is such an important part of my story I went into this project having never written a song before, but knew that I wanted to capture my emotions at that exact moment - from heartbreak, to growing pains, to being madly in love. I never thought anyone would hear these songs, let alone connect with them as deeply as so many people have," says Michal on her debut project.

She continues, "All of the songs on this EP are honestly and genuinely a snapshot of me at that point in my life, but I know this project is just the beginning. I cant believe my first body of work is out in the world and I'm just so grateful to be able to share it with people."

Michal Leah might be only 19 years old, but the Chicago-born soul-pop songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sings with the wisdom, range, and intuition of an artist with decades' more experience. Born to a highly musical family, the first-generation American singer grew up listening to a range of artists, both classic and contemporary: Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Daniel Caesar, and Billie Eilish.

Since growing her reach on TikTok, where nearly one million followers connect with Michal's gentle and vulnerable compositions daily, she has spent the last couple of years flying to and from Nashville (plus doing Zoom sessions) penning new material with songwriters such as Andrew Tufano, Stephen Barnes, and Tofer Brown, among others.

Her Nettwerk debut "The Way I Love You" has garnered more than 250 million listens on its TikTok sound, charted on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in 11 countries, and gained recognition from Meghan Trainor, Lauren Spencer Smith, and more.

Recently, Michal hit the road on her first major tour opening for Eloise, where she was able to give fans a sneak peek of what was to come with part one. She was also named one of 2023's artists to watch by Atwood Magazine.

Although just the beginning of her career, 2023 is shaping up to be Michal's breakout year.

Listen to the new single here:



