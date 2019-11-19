Michael Sackler-Berner Shares 'City Living' Video

On loan from Brooklyn rock band The Slim Kings, singer/songwriter/guitarist Michael Sackler-Berner's new video does not rock. It doesn't folk-rock either, as fans of his solo work might expect - it swings. In MSB's dreams, it's Bennett, Sinatra, or Martin, but there's a punk side to the track because he's not a crooner by trade. It is tailor-made for people who think Bublé is cheese, but dig young gents singing and writing tunes for Big Band. Pop and jazz fans alike will latch onto this "Autumn in New York" release by the Big Apple native.

The stop-motion video by John David McGrew features a top-hat clad MSB walking the streets of his lifelong city discovering "Dreamers stacked amongst schemers, in big grey castles, trading peace of mind for the hassle". "City Living" has its exclusive premiere today via Vents Magazine; check it out here. The song is off his most recent album, SHORT STORIES (Sony Red/The Orchard).

About recording big band with current #1 Billboard Rock producer Joel Hamilton (Highly Suspect) MSB said, "I gave Joel "Live At The Sands" for a reference. Joel is an authenticity machine, so he hired a real big band and recorded us altogether in one room on two inch tape, just like in golden, olden days. Instantly it became a tribute to my grandparents, their favorite music, and our shared hometown." MSB is also quick to point out arrangement contributions from Loser's Lounge regulars Mike McGinnis and Joe McGinty, as well as co-writer Jeff Franzel, whose "left hand feel started the whole thing." Every one of these arrangers, players, and writers, including MSB, can often be found performing at The New York Public Theater's Joe's Pub.

Michael Sackler-Berner's music has been lauded as "uplifting" by The Huffington Post and as "haunting, intense" by Guitar World's Acoustic Nation. His latest album, SHORT STORIES, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim with Billboard deeming it "irresistible" and Indie Voice Blog declaring it a "masterpiece in indie music". The New York singer/songwriter/guitarist has had music featured in such hit television shows as "Law And Order SVU," "Chicago Fire," "Sons Of Anarchy," "Nurse Jackie" and Netflix's' "Bloodline." Michael Sackler-Berner is also the frontman and rhythm guitarist for the popular, not-so-side project, The Slim Kings, featuring Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel) and Andy Attanasion (Black Thought). He has played and recorded with such musical greats as Jim Keltner (George Harrison, John Lennon, Traveling Wilburys), Reggie McBride (Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Rod Stewart) and Val McCallum (Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt) and Steve Jordan (John Mayer, Keith Richards).





