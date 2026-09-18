Michael Marcagi Releases BITE MY TONGUE Single via Warner Records

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Michael Marcagi has released his new single 'Bite My Tongue,' out September 18, 2026 via Warner Records.

Credits

Written by: Michael Marcagi

Produced & Engineered by: David Baron & Patrick Meese

Recorded at: Crown Lane Studio - Denver, CO., and Sun Mountain Studio - Boiceville, NY

Mixed at: Stratmosphere Studio

Mix Assistant: Tyler Spratt

Mastered by: Ted Jensen for Sterling Sound

Performed By

Michael Marcagi: Vocals, acoustic guitar

Patrick Meese: Drums, percussion, mandolin, Theravox, piano, backing vocals

David Baron: Piano, Synthesizer

Nathan Chapman: Bass

Ilya Toshinsky: Banjo

Kevin Kadish: Electric guitar

Lyrics

Cracks on the floor

I guess you saw right through them

Too much to ignore

So we fight about our income

Conversations end

We could only bond on things we hated

And you can't pretend

Remember when you used to say

We had all the time in the world

Oh those were only words

So what am I gonna do after

Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen

Bracing myself for disaster

Drive me home

Oh baby didn't have to

You say goodnight

I dim the light

You start the car

And back out the drive way

What am I gonna do after

Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen

Pretend that it didn't happen

Seeds that we've sown

Can wash away with one bad rain

But I'll still tend to your garden

Remember when you used to say

We had all the time in the world

But those were only words

So what am I gonna do after

Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen

Bracing myself for disaster

Drive me home

Oh baby didn't have to

You say goodnight

I'll dim the light

You start the car

And back out the drive way

What am I gonna do after

Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen

Pretend that it didn't happen

So cut me loose and let me fall

Cause I can't be your only call

The only love I've ever followed

Led me down a road of sorrow

You hated when things stayed the same

But maybe I just couldn't change

One more day and one more sorry

I want back what you took from me

So what am I gonna do after

Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen

Bracing myself for disaster

Drive me home

Oh baby didn't have to

You say goodnight

I dim the light

You start the car

And back out the drive way

What am I gonna do after

Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen

Pretend that it didn't happen

Michael Marcagi Tour Dates

# festival

% with Noah Kahan

^ with Charles Wesley Godwin

Sep 25 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %

Sep 26 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %

Sep 28 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %

Sep 29 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %

Oct 02 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %

Oct 03 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %

Oct 05 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %

Oct 06 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %

Oct 09 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena %

Oct 10 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena %

Oct 15 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Oct 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Redwest Fest - #

Photo Credit: Sam McGill



Photo Credit: Sam McGill

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