Michael Marcagi Releases BITE MY TONGUE Single via Warner Records
The song was produced by David Baron and Patrick Meese and recorded across Denver and New York studios.
Michael Marcagi has released his new single 'Bite My Tongue,' out September 18, 2026 via Warner Records.
Credits
Written by: Michael Marcagi
Produced & Engineered by: David Baron & Patrick Meese
Recorded at: Crown Lane Studio - Denver, CO., and Sun Mountain Studio - Boiceville, NY
Mixed at: Stratmosphere Studio
Mix Assistant: Tyler Spratt
Mastered by: Ted Jensen for Sterling Sound
Performed By
Michael Marcagi: Vocals, acoustic guitar
Patrick Meese: Drums, percussion, mandolin, Theravox, piano, backing vocals
David Baron: Piano, Synthesizer
Nathan Chapman: Bass
Ilya Toshinsky: Banjo
Kevin Kadish: Electric guitar
Lyrics
Cracks on the floor
I guess you saw right through them
Too much to ignore
So we fight about our income
Conversations end
We could only bond on things we hated
And you can't pretend
Remember when you used to say
We had all the time in the world
Oh those were only words
So what am I gonna do after
Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen
Bracing myself for disaster
Drive me home
Oh baby didn't have to
You say goodnight
I dim the light
You start the car
And back out the drive way
What am I gonna do after
Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen
Pretend that it didn't happen
Seeds that we've sown
Can wash away with one bad rain
But I'll still tend to your garden
Remember when you used to say
We had all the time in the world
But those were only words
So what am I gonna do after
Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen
Bracing myself for disaster
Drive me home
Oh baby didn't have to
You say goodnight
I'll dim the light
You start the car
And back out the drive way
What am I gonna do after
Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen
Pretend that it didn't happen
So cut me loose and let me fall
Cause I can't be your only call
The only love I've ever followed
Led me down a road of sorrow
You hated when things stayed the same
But maybe I just couldn't change
One more day and one more sorry
I want back what you took from me
So what am I gonna do after
Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen
Bracing myself for disaster
Drive me home
Oh baby didn't have to
You say goodnight
I dim the light
You start the car
And back out the drive way
What am I gonna do after
Bite my tongue pretend that it didn't happen
Pretend that it didn't happen
Michael Marcagi Tour Dates
# festival
% with Noah Kahan
^ with Charles Wesley Godwin
Sep 25 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %
Sep 26 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %
Sep 28 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %
Sep 29 - Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena %
Oct 02 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %
Oct 03 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %
Oct 05 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %
Oct 06 - Sydney, Aus @ Afterpay Arena %
Oct 09 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena %
Oct 10 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena %
Oct 15 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
Oct 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Redwest Fest - #
Photo Credit: Sam McGill
Photo Credit: Sam McGill
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