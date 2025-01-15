Michael Marcagi Kicks Off 2025 With New Single 'Midwest Kid'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, songwriter, and storyteller Michael Marcagi unveils an anthemic new single entitled “Midwest Kid," arriving on the heels of recent singles “Keep Me Honest” and “Good Enough.”

“Good Enough” was preceded by the fan-favorite “Tear It All Apart.” Upon its release, HITS professed, “Its melancholy verses give way to a rousing, redemptive chorus. The buzz on Marcagi is getting louder; he’s a true-blue story teller.” Flaunt Magazine observed, “Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling - resonating deeply, and immediately , with those who hear it.”

Marcagi arrived on the scene in 2024 with his Warner Records debut EP American Romance. Its lead single, “Scared to Start,” reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, amassing more than 4 billion TikTok views and 767 million global streams in the process. This past June, Marcagi made his late night TV debut performing the hit on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Following his highly-anticipated show at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, Marcagi will hit the road for a run of US headline dates this spring. Kicking off on February 11 at Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, the tour includes stops in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles before concluding on March 22 at Music Box in San Diego. Shortly after wrapping up in the US, Marcagi will be supporting The Lumineers on their EU/UK arena tour in April and May. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE to purchase tickets.

Michael Marcagi 2025 Tour Dates

*Supporting The Lumineers

Jan 16 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ John Craigie)

Feb 11 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

Feb 12 — Boston, MA @ Royale

Feb 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Feb 14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Feb 15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Feb 19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Feb 21 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Feb 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Feb 23 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Feb 25 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

Feb 26 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Feb 28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Mar 01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mar 02 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Mar 04 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Mar 06 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Mar 07 — Basalt, CO @ The Arts Campus at Willits

Mar 08 — Keystone, CO @ River Run Events Center

Mar 09 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Outdoor Stage

Mar 11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mar 13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Mar 14 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Mar 15 — Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

Mar 17 — Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Mar 19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Mar 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Mar 22 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Apr 23 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle*

Apr 24 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena*

Apr 26 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle*

Apr 27 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum*

Apr 30 — Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Arena*

May 02 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena*

May 03 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink*

May 06 — Luxembourg,Luxembourg @ Rockhal*

May 08 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom*

May 09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena*

May 11 — Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum*

May 14 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena*

May 15 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena*

May 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live*

May 19 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National*

May 20 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena*

May 22 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena*

May 24 — London, UK @ The O2*

May 25 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena*

May 28 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena*

May 29 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*

May 31 — Dublin, Ireland @ St. Anne’s Park*

Comments