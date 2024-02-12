Michael Marcagi Announces U.S. Headline Tour

Ticket presales begin on February 13 at 10am local time, with general on sale starting February 16 at 10am local time.
Ohio native singer, songwriter, and storytellerMichael Marcagi will embark on a run of 2024 US headline dates.
Kicking off in Denver on May 13, the tour will see Marcagi take the stage in major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City before wrapping up in Cambridge on June 15. Ticket presales begin on February 13 at 10am local time, with general on sale starting February 16 at 10am local time. Visit www.michaelmarcagimusic.com for ticket information.
The announcement arrives on the heels of Marcagi's hotly anticipated debut EP, American Romance, released on Friday. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Stripped down and raw, the five-song collection is sure to captivate audiences as Marcagi hits the road.
The EP opens with the fan-favorite hit "Scared to Start," which has already amassed more than 40 million streams since its arrival last month, in addition to more than 6.3 billion plays on Instagram and 110 million views on TikTok.
Other highlights on the EP include the title track — an exploration of how time affects even the most loving relationships — and "Savannah," a sweeping showcase of Marcagi's insightful songwriting and husky delivery. His first solo single "The Other Side" is also in the mix, alongside the heartfelt "In the Light." With an emphasis on sharing bruisingly honest anecdotes and unfiltered emotions, American Romance is the calling card of one of 2024's most exciting new artists.
March 5 — Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar *
March 6 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
March 7 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live *
March 8 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
March 9 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *
March 22 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
March 23 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
May 13 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
May 17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
May 18 — Portland, OR @ Holocene
May 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
May 21 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
May 29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement
May 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
May 31 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
June 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
June 5 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
June 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy
June 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Catts
June 9 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
June 12 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
June 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
June 14 — Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java
June 15 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
* Supporting The Moss
