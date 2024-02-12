Michael Marcagi Announces U.S. Headline Tour

Ticket presales begin on February 13 at 10am local time, with general on sale starting February 16 at 10am local time.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Michael Marcagi Announces U.S. Headline Tour

Ohio native singer, songwriter, and storytellerMichael Marcagi will embark on a run of 2024 US headline dates.

Kicking off in Denver on May 13, the tour will see Marcagi take the stage in major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City before wrapping up in Cambridge on June 15. Ticket presales begin on February 13 at 10am local time, with general on sale starting February 16 at 10am local time. Visit www.michaelmarcagimusic.com for ticket information. 

The announcement arrives on the heels of Marcagi's hotly anticipated debut EP, American Romance, released on Friday. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Stripped down and raw, the five-song collection is sure to captivate audiences as Marcagi hits the road.

The EP opens with the fan-favorite hit "Scared to Start," which has already amassed more than 40 million streams since its arrival last month, in addition to more than 6.3 billion plays on Instagram and 110 million views on TikTok.

Other highlights on the EP include the title track — an exploration of how time affects even the most loving relationships — and "Savannah," a sweeping showcase of Marcagi's insightful songwriting and husky delivery. His first solo single "The Other Side" is also in the mix, alongside the heartfelt "In the Light." With an emphasis on sharing bruisingly honest anecdotes and unfiltered emotions, American Romance is the calling card of one of 2024's most exciting new artists.

Michael Marcagi US Tour Dates:

March 5 — Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar *

March 6 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

March 7 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live *

March 8 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

March 9 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *

March 22 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

March 23 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

May 13 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall 

May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge 

May 17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's 

May 18 — Portland, OR @ Holocene 

May 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord 

May 21 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour 

May 29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement 

May 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House 

May 31 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel 

June 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry 

June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern 

June 5 — Detroit, MI @ El Club 

June 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

June 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Catts 

June 9 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar 

June 12 — New York, NY @  Bowery Ballroom 

June 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia 

June 14 — Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java 

June 15 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair 

* Supporting The Moss




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mon Laferte Announces AUTOPOIETICA TOUR 2024 Photo
Mon Laferte Announces 'AUTOPOIETICA TOUR 2024'

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on May 2 at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, making stops in Austin, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre on May 31. One of the tour's highlights will definitely be her performance in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on May 25.

2
Terrace Martin Releases New Album Her Thoughts Photo
Terrace Martin Releases New Album 'Her Thoughts'

Renowned as one of the world's leading jazz musicians and hip-hop producers, Martin's newest offering includes flavorful renditions of songs including SZA's “Snooze” (Winner, 2024 GRAMMY Best R&B song), “Kill Bill,” and “I Hate U,” to Coco Jones' “ICU” (Winner, 2024 GRAMMY Best R&B Performance), Snoh Aalegra's “Whoa,” and “Damage” by H.E.R..

3
Dierks Bentley Returns To The Road With Gravel & Gold Tour Dates Photo
Dierks Bentley Returns To The Road With 'Gravel & Gold' Tour Dates

Dierks Bentley will embark on over 30 new dates for his summer GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR, Presented By Jersey Mike's, with Chase Rice and Lee Brice for direct support and a diverse lineup of special guests including Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more.

4
Bret Michaels Partners With Live Nation for the Return of Parti-Gras 2.0 Photo
Bret Michaels Partners With Live Nation for the Return of 'Parti-Gras 2.0'

Bret Michaels partners with Live Nation for the triumphant return of Parti-Gras 2.0, a feel-good music festival featuring Chris Janson, Don Felder, Dee Snider, and Lou Gramm. Pre-sale tickets available Feb. 13. General on sale Feb. 16.

More Hot Stories For You

James Hudson to Release New Album 'Moonray'James Hudson to Release New Album 'Moonray'
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The ShrineBritish/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album ReleaseRenowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release
Lánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance HitsLánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance Hits

Videos

Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Video
Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R.
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
SWEENEY TODD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG