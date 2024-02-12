Michael Marcagi Announces U.S. Headline Tour

Ohio native singer, songwriter, and storytellerMichael Marcagi will embark on a run of 2024 US headline dates.

Kicking off in Denver on May 13, the tour will see Marcagi take the stage in major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City before wrapping up in Cambridge on June 15. Ticket presales begin on February 13 at 10am local time, with general on sale starting February 16 at 10am local time. Visit www.michaelmarcagimusic.com for ticket information.

The announcement arrives on the heels of Marcagi's hotly anticipated debut EP, American Romance, released on Friday. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Stripped down and raw, the five-song collection is sure to captivate audiences as Marcagi hits the road.

The EP opens with the fan-favorite hit "Scared to Start," which has already amassed more than 40 million streams since its arrival last month, in addition to more than 6.3 billion plays on Instagram and 110 million views on TikTok.

Other highlights on the EP include the title track — an exploration of how time affects even the most loving relationships — and "Savannah," a sweeping showcase of Marcagi's insightful songwriting and husky delivery. His first solo single "The Other Side" is also in the mix, alongside the heartfelt "In the Light." With an emphasis on sharing bruisingly honest anecdotes and unfiltered emotions, American Romance is the calling card of one of 2024's most exciting new artists.

Michael Marcagi US Tour Dates:

March 5 — Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar *

March 6 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

March 7 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live *

March 8 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

March 9 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *

March 22 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

March 23 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

May 13 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

May 17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

May 18 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

May 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

May 21 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

May 29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement

May 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

May 31 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

June 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

June 5 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

June 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

June 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Catts

June 9 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

June 12 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 14 — Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java

June 15 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

* Supporting The Moss