Michael Franti Reveals Supports for Brisbane & Sydney Shows in November

Touching down in Australia next month for his anticipated headline shows, globally recognised musician, activist and award-winning filmmaker, Michael Franti, has revealed openers for his Togetherness Tour headline dates in Brisbane and Sydney.

Local three-piece Tjaka will join Michael Franti & Spearhead as special guests at the band’s sold out Brisbane show on Saturday 16 November, while Gold Fang will warm audiences at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 20 November. Tickets for Sydney are on sale now HERE.

Known for their trailblazing approach to music, Tjaka produce a fusion of electronic and hip-hop, blended with Aboriginal ancestral influences to create a unique and original sound. The trio’s vision is to create music that mixes traditional Indigenous storytelling and sounds with contemporary production, showcasing the connection between old and new.

Fusing electronic beats and lava-hot rap flow, which melt audiences in a crucible of funk, reggae, and dance, Tjaka’s high-energy bangers introduce the use of Didjeribone (a slide didgeridoo, similar to a trombone), ripping guitar solos, and the deep sounds of the FaceBass to create a contemporary Indigenous experience like no other.

The band has taken the stage at iconic local festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Dark Mofo, and opened for the likes of Peking Duk and Katchafire, proving themselves a must-see live act.

Moving effortlessly between reggae, dancehall and hip-hop, Gold Fang is versatile yet unmistakable. The Trinidad & Tobago raised, Sydney-based artist, can seamlessly imbue any genre he touches with a sonic fingerprint that is as distinctive as it is powerful. It is his undeniable presence and charisma that has seen Gold Fang earmarked as one-to-watch, a ‘rising star ready to take the world by storm’ (triple j).

Gold Fang’s reputation as a live performer has steadily grown, as his unrivalled ability to command an audience has become apparent. A rising star, he has travelled Australia on nationwide tours with Sticky Fingers and The Terrys, along with international support slots with US superstar Lil Nas X, UK Grime legend Novelist and Jamaican dancehall icon Sister Nancy.

One of the most exciting prospects in the local music scene, Gold Fang’s versatility, personality and unmistakable vocals are undeniable as he fuses the sonic landscape and lived experience of his time in Trinidad with contemporary sounds reflective of his new life in Australia.

Last down under for 2023’s sold out headline tour, Michael Franti & Spearhead will bring their high-energy live show and inspiring music to Australia next month.

Photo Credit: Wayan Rodesh

