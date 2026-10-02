Mia Moretti Releases CHEF'S KISS RADIO VOL. 1: IBIZA Compilation

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Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Mia Moretti has released a Various Artists compilation on her Spaghetti Moretti Records imprint, Chef's Kiss Radio Vol. 1: Ibiza, released October 2. The compilation features talent from her radio show and arrives on the heels of her recent EP GET READY!, which has been generating attention on dancefloors globally.

The release serves as a supplement to 'Chef's Kiss,' Moretti's SIRIUS XM show on Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 53), which airs the first Saturday of every month. The record allows Moretti and the featured artists to close out summer 2026, reflecting what the release describes as Moretti's riotous summer on the White Isle, with a roll call of Chef's Kiss Residency guests including Radio Slave, Heidi Lawden, Scarlett O'Malley, Uffie, Kapote and ALOT, Cesária Evora, Alex Kahan, HYANNI (Hen Yanni), and Moretti herself.

Chef's Kiss Radio Vol. 1: Ibiza is a 10-track compilation from Spaghetti Moretti Records, bringing together original tracks and remixes across both sides of a 12' record. According to the release, the vinyl edition arrives on November 13 with a slightly altered tracklist featuring a remix by Myd of Cesária Evora's 'Bia Lulucha' to supplement the release. The record offers multiple entry points for electronic, house and Ibiza-focused enthusiasts, and the vinyl is described as strictly limited.

https://vyd.co/ChefsKissRadioV1Ibiza

Chef's Kiss Radio Vol. 1 Tracklist

Kapote & ALOT – Get Down

Heidi Lawden – Nocturnal Animals

Scarlett O'Malley – La Orquestra

Mia Moretti – GET READY!

Mia Moretti – GET READY! (Bárbara Boeing Remix)

Mia Moretti ft. Uffie – backseat baby

Mia Moretti ft. Uffie – backseat baby (Radio Slave Remix)

HYANNI – Enjoy Life

HYANNI – Enjoy Life (Alex Kahan OT Remix)

*Vinyl includes Cesária Evora - 'Bia Lulucha (Myd remix)'

A longtime fixture at the intersection of music, fashion, and nightlife, Moretti has spent over a decade building a reputation through her distinctive DJ sets, rooted in classic, disco, and vocal-driven house, while steadily carving out her voice as a producer. These past few months saw her leaning further into a direct, club-focused sound. Built around a strong groove and distinctive energy, the track is designed for the dancefloor - playful, confident, and immediate, reflecting the spirit of her sets and the direction of this new chapter.

About Mia Moretti

Los Angeles-based DJ Mia Moretti has established herself over the last decade with a timeless blend of classic, vocal, and disco-driven house DJ sets. Moretti has secured the title of DJ of the Year by PAPER magazine and has been profiled by The New York Times, Interview, and Rolling Stone. Her debut EP Tambor (2023) marked a remarkable step as a producer, showcasing female bullerengue artists from Colombia including Petrona Martinez and Totó la Momposina. Her work continues to focus heavily on sample use, including Letta Mbulu ('Sweet Juju'), Chicco ('I Need Some Money'), and Baltimore gospel house legend Vonita White ('Best I Can').

In 2025, Moretti made her Crosstown Rebels debut with 'Safe With Me' featuring soul queen Irma Thomas, with remixes by David Morales and Tiger Stripes included in the package. Her latest release, the GET READY! EP which includes 'backseat baby' featuring Uffie, is out now.

Summer 2026 Chef's Kiss Radio landed in Ibiza alongside Moretti's artist residency. This marked a defining new chapter where she recorded live episodes of her monthly SiriusXM show, bringing the signature energy of Chef's Kiss directly from the island to a global audience. The spirit of the music is captured in the Chef's Kiss Radio Vol 1 compilation. Chef's Kiss Radio by Mia Moretti airs the first Saturday of every month on Diplo's Revolution, SiriusXM.

About Heidi Lawden

Heidi Lawden was inspired by and embedded in London's club and early rave scene as a teen and has worked in the world of dance music ever since. Now based in L.A, she DJs at clubs, undergrounds and festivals, fluidly combining House, Techno and synth-laden Disco oddities. A crossover DJ playing gay and straight parties, she promotes fellow female, queer and gender fluid artists through her party bookings and radio show. She has clocked up 10+ hour sets solo and has played Panorama Bar, Klymax, Basement NYC, Kaiku, Night Tales, Jolene, Public Records, Pikes, Horsemeat Disco, Cocktail De Amore, Glitterbox, Bears In Space Coachella, Wildwood, Kala, Gala, Love International, Skyline, Sunset Campout, Glastonbury, Daytrip, Beat Hotel, EDC, iiiPoints, and Hï Ibiza, among others. She is a partner with Masha Mar in the Take It Outside party series in Los Angeles, which has presented Honey Dijon, Avalon Emerson, Paula Tape, Eris Drew and Octo Octa, Massimiliano Pagliara, and DJ Minx, among others.

She has released tracks under the names Locussolus, Heidi Höven as well as her own name on label Extra Sensory, and has remixed for labels including Heavenly and International Feel. A Locussolus track she co-wrote and produced featuring her vocals appears in the Searchlight movie Greatest Hits. She has music supervised for commercial, TV, fashion shows and created soundtracks for restaurants and bars worldwide, including supervising multiple spots for Heineken that aired during the Super Bowl and went on to win a Cannes award. She collaborates with the ESP Institute & DJ Harvey.

About Scarlett O'Malley

Scarlett O'Malley is a DJ, producer, and presenter from West London. Her sound has taken her to clubs including Fabric, Pikes Ibiza, Nitsa (Barcelona), The Apartment at UNVRS and Video Club (Bogotá), and as a resident at The Cause in 2021. She has also appeared at festivals including Glastonbury, Lost Village, Gottwood, Worldwide, Love International, and All Points East, among others.

As a producer, Scarlett has released music on her own imprint Club Cowgirl, as well as Kerri Chandler's Kaos Theory and Demi Riquísimo's Semi-Delicious. In 2026, she has forthcoming releases on Nervous, Fabric, Rhythm Section, and On Loop. She was named a BBC Radio 1 Christmas cover presenter in 2024, and covered for Danny Howard on his Friday night show, interviewing Eliza Rose and Sally C. She has also produced and presented her own BBC Radio 4 documentary, Being Jackie Wilson, is a regular contributor on NTS, and has delivered mixes and takeovers for BBC 6 Music, including International Women's Day programming.

Club Cowgirl, Scarlett's label and party series, has hosted takeovers at festivals such as Lost Village, Glastonbury, Risen, Queen's Yard Summer Party, and We Out Here, as well as venues including The Cause, The Carpet Shop, and The Love Inn, and serves as a platform for championing working-class voices in music and audio, notably through Club Cowgirl Chats at the Museum of Youth Culture.

About Barbara Boeing

Bárbara Boeing is a Brazilian selector and producer currently based in Milan. She has built a global reputation through touring across Europe, Australia, Asia, North and South America, playing clubs and festivals such as Panorama Bar, Dekmantel, Time Warp, Tomorrowland, Nuits sonores, Montreux Jazz Festival, Listen Festival, Robert Johnson and NTS offshoot events. In 2024, Barbara launched her own party series CONVIDA, which sees her inviting artists she admires to play alongside her in different cities. CONVIDA has hit London, São Paulo, Milan, Lisbon, Montreal and Istanbul.

About Myd

Myd is a producer and DJ known for club-ready house and offbeat pop. Following his debut Born a Loser and its follow-up Mydnight, both on Ed Banger Records — home to hooks including 'The Sun,' 'Song for You,' 'The Wizard,' 'Our Home,' 'Moving Men' and 'Together We Stand' — he is back behind the decks for an extensive run of club shows across France, the UK, Ibiza and beyond. His recent work includes a remix of Groove Armada's Love's Theme and Lemme Dance with Chloé Caillet, and You're a Star, his exclusive for Sofia Kourtesis's DJ-Kicks.

About Kapote

Kapote is the founder, boss and lead producer of Toy Tonics, the Berlin label that has spent the last decade pushing a positive, high-quality, forward-thinking dance music. His 2024 album Para Mytho Disco gathered twelve eclectic dance songs combining NY house and Italo influences with new wave, 90s electronica and jazz funk, spawning two remix packages with reworks by Boombass (Cassius), Dukwa, Fimiani, Earl, Harvey Sutherland, Opolopo, Cable Toy, Daniel Monaco, Close Counters and Ralph Session. In 2026 he released Memento Ludi, his first collaborative album with Arpy Brown. 'We wanted to make a record that felt like a lost studio session from 1978, resampled and synthesised in 2026,' Kapote said. He also curates the label's Wildstyle House compilation series.

About ALOT

ALOT is a Buenos Aires-born, Barcelona-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, rapper and producer whose sound is rooted in late-80s NYC street culture. He joined Toy Tonics in 2025 with the EP Latinos En Nueva York, contributed to the label's Wildstyle House compilation and returned in 2026 with the album AMOR ODIO, which splits its tracks into a Love side (Vida Nueva, Anoche, Que Queres) and a Hate side (SOS IGUAL A LOS DEMAS, Club). He has collaborated with artists such as Paco Amoroso.

About Radio Slave

As Radio Slave, Matt Edwards has made some of the defining music of modern club culture. His label REKIDS has been prolific and respected since its inception in 2006. Aside from a handful of appearances on leading imprints like Running Back and R&S, Edwards has concentrated the vast majority of his output to his own label, which has released music from artists including Robert Hood, Joe Claussell, Mr G, Carl Craig, Kenny Larkin, Gerd Janson, Chris Liebing, Speedy J, Len Faki, and Mike Banks (Underground Resistance), among others, and has helped drive forward talent including Nina Kraviz.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 49 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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