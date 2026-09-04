Ellie Goulding Releases Sixth Studio Album I KNOW TOO MUCH

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Globally acclaimed singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has released her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, via Polydor Records.

Lyrically, I Know Too Much pairs caustic honesty with raw self-awareness and a wicked sense of humor. This album finds her sifting through the tumultuous past few years, examining the fallout and her own revelations amid an emerging renewed sense of self.

I Know Too Much flows through a spectrum of styles and textures from the gospel-infused empowerment of 'Black Prada Dress,' through to the thorny folk of 'Always Think Of You.' But its closing track 'Ravers' - Goulding's first-ever solo electronic single, with a Sean Price Williams-directed music video, that feels closest to home. A sign of what's to come, it's a full-circle moment for an artist who has soundtracked some of the defining dance records of the past decade. Speaking to Zane Lowe following the track's premiere on Apple Music, Ellie said: 'It took me back to a very safe and beautiful place when I was a kid. I grew up listening to electronic music, and it did give me this sense of freedom back… I decided that I'm going to release a song that I love and put it into the world. And I'm going to continue doing that. I have nothing stopping me anymore.'

Goulding's career is a testament to her musical versatility matched by a formidable vocal that could only ever be hers. Her career evolution began when working with the then-unknown producer Starsmith on her multi-million-selling debut album Lights, and continued through collaborations with Diplo, Four Tet, Skrillex and Calvin Harris. Her songs have been widely sampled by artists including Drake and JAY-Z, as well as Future & Metro Boomin. Most recently she worked with Muse for their latest single 'Hush.'

Today, Goulding ranks among the most successful UK artists of the 21st century. Having amassed over 55 billion streams globally and sold more than 44 million albums, Goulding is one of the top five most-streamed British female artists in the world, and holds the UK record for the most UK Singles Chart entries for any British female solo artist in history. Her work continues to reach and inspire new fans, repeatedly trending on social media worldwide. Her 2009 breakthrough 'Starry Eyed' recently returned to the UK Official Charts after reaching #1 on TikTok earlier this year, further cementing her status as one of pop's most enduring and influential voices.

Ellie Goulding's I Know Too Much, released via Polydor Records, is available across all platforms now: https://elliegoulding.lnk.to/iknowtoomuch

Tracklist

Black Prada Dress

Jealousy

Loser

4 Seasons

Nobody Dances

Always Think Of You

For Your Entertainment

Misremember You

I Know Too Much

Ravers

About Ellie Goulding

Globally acclaimed singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century. A multi-BRIT Award-winning, and Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist, she has amassed over 55 billion streams and sold over 44 million albums to date. Among the top 5 most streamed British Female artists in the world, she has earned multiple multi-platinum certifications on both sides of the Atlantic and was an inaugural recipient of the BRIT Billion Award. She holds the UK record for the most No.1 albums by a British female artist (tied with Adele). She also holds the record for the most UK Singles Chart entries for any British female solo artist in history and has scored four UK No.1 singles. In the US, she is among the most consistently charting UK female artists on the Billboard Hot 100 this century.

Ellie's catalogue remains one of the most viral in pop, repeatedly trending on social media worldwide - most recently seeing her hit single 'Starry Eyed' return to the UK Official Charts after reaching #1 on TikTok in 2026. Meanwhile, her cultural impact extends far beyond her own releases. She has written, collaborated and featured on defining records with artists including Calvin Harris, Kygo, Skrillex, Diplo and Major Lazer. Her songs have also been widely sampled by artists including Drake and Jay-Z, as well as Future & Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Big Sean and French Montana.

Alongside her music, Ellie has become one of British pop's most engaged advocates for environmental and industry change. A UN ambassador since 2017 and WWF ambassador since 2022, she has spoken at COP26, COP27 and COP28, and was awarded an MBE in 2025 for services to biodiversity and the climate, alongside recognition from the TIME100 Impact Awards. She has spearheaded initiatives including Sounds Right - a global project recognising nature as an artist to generate funding for conservation - and was named WWF's 'Voice of Nature,' providing vocals for its first-ever sonic logo. She continues to push for more sustainable practices across music, while her aesthetic is rooted in sustainability and archival influence. Separately, she has been a vocal advocate for greater equality within the music industry, calling for improved gender balance and safer, more supportive studio environments.

Expanding into business, Ellie co-founded Served during the pandemic - now one of the fastest-growing alcohol brands in the UK and Ireland. The award-winning brand specializes in premium, natural, and sustainable premixed cocktails and hard seltzers, and is stocked nationwide across all major supermarkets. She has since branched into the wellness space, founding mushroom brand Everystate in 2025.

With her distinctive, genre-defying vocals and formidable songwriting credentials, Ellie Goulding has established herself as one of the most influential artists of her generation - with a far-reaching cross-generational audience that continues to grow as she enters her next era, with her sixth album out now.

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