Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'

Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'

With this single they also announce the release of their forthcoming album Chimborazo on March 10. 

Feb. 08, 2023  

Aliens, fever dreams, false awakenings, searing electric guitars and of course the marimba are ever-present in the new single "Chucha" from Mexico's cumbia punks Son Rompe Pera, out today on AYA Records. With this single they also announce the release of their forthcoming album Chimborazo on March 10.

The track is in stark contrast to what listeners hear on their first LP Batuco (2020), a now-cult-classic marked by traditional folk and cumbia songs that they recorded, nearly by accident, on a 4-track at Perros Con Tiña Studios in Santiago, Chile. "Chucha'', and the album that contains it, reflects the vibrant, ruthless, punk spirit of their live show that they've since taken across Mexico, the US and Europe.

The band has grown considerably since the release of Batuco- touring with bands like Panteon Rococo, Fishbone, The Gimme Gimmes and beyond while watching fiery marimba mosh pits break out at every show- the lines between cumbia and punk getting increasingly blurry, and their sound becoming clearer.

"Chucha" is the group's first truly original composition. It's is based on a dream that Mongo (Allan Gama- composer, vocalist, marimbista) couldn't wake up from- "I was dreaming of playing a show with La Floripondio," he says, referring to the Chilean dub/punk band that often invites Son Rompe Pera to perform with them.

"Everyone was talking, but they just kept saying 'chucha chucha chucha' all the time. I couldn't understand anything. Then they played a song where they sang 'chuuuchaaa' and the crowd sang along, and it was then that I was startled awake by a loud noise. I laid in bed and heard sounds coming from all around me, and then saw strange lights shining into my room. Terrified and not knowing what to do, I got up, looked out the window and saw a spaceship filled with little aliens.

At that point, I was scared to death and screamed in terror- 'Chucha!'-and then I woke up again! I was in my bed, it had all been a dream within a dream and I was sweating and not even sure if I was really even awake at that point. So I hid under the covers, not knowing if the aliens were there or the Chileans or what ...".

The song took many takes to record, and ultimately the one that made the cut was the last one- 'That final take is what is on the record. It's me giving it my last possible breath, mixing desperation with stage fright, nightmares and aliens, and I think it sounds pretty spot on,' says Mongo.

"Chucha" is a statement of intent, adding another chapter to the group's against-all-odds story and unlikely rise to international fame. As kids, they spent years busing in the streets with the marimba alongside their father. As teens, they rebelled against the iconic instrument, joining punk and psychobilly bands that involved everything but playing the marimba. With Son Rompe Pera, however, Mongo and his brothers Kacho and Kilos have brought it all together, updating the marimba's place in history while bringing it to the world's biggest stages and playing the instrument like no one ever has.

The forthcoming album from Son Rompe Pera, Chimborazo, was recorded during a week-long session in early 2022 at Mambo Negro Studios in Bogotá, Colombia and produced by Mario Galeano (Frente Cumbiero, Ondatrópica, Las Pirañas).

Listen to the new single here:



Country Artist Pamela Hopkins Delivers Valentines Message To Fans On Latest Single I Love Photo
Country Artist Pamela Hopkins Delivers Valentine's Message To Fans On Latest Single 'I Love You Most'
With five #1 international iTunes songs and over 1.5 Million Spotify streams to her credit, Pamela Hopkins has released her latest single, 'I Love You Most.' The track, written by Hopkins and Dave Lenahan, is a love song to her fans. Released on February 7th, 2023, it's out just in time for Valentine's Day.
Jeff Larson Unveils Reason To Believe Lead Single From Tim Hardin Tribute EP Photo
Jeff Larson Unveils 'Reason To Believe' Lead Single From Tim Hardin Tribute EP
It’s the newly released lead single from IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, his six-song tribute EP to the late iconic singer and songwriter Tim Hardin. The EP, featuring all Hardin originals, was produced by Gerry Beckley of America as the first release on new Nashville-based label Melody Place. Watch the new music video now!
BRATTY Releases ES MI FIESTA Y SI QUIERO HAGO UN EP Photo
BRATTY Releases 'ES MI FIESTA Y SI QUIERO HAGO UN' EP
Mexico's BRATTY released the Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP last month via Universal Music Mexico and will be performing her first U.S. shows at Coachella. BRATTY is the project of Jenny Juárez from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who says of the guest-filled EP, which also features collaborations with Hinds, Yawners, Depresión Sonora, and Álvaro Díaz
DANiiVORY Releases Ethereal New Album DREAMLAND Photo
DANiiVORY Releases Ethereal New Album DREAMLAND
DANiiVORY has released her new album Dreamland. The album is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share