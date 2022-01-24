Mexican Dogs Release 'Run, Run, Run'

Hitting the ground at pace this January - MEXICAN DOGS - are back with the electrifying new single: "Run, Run, Run".

Blasting away the cobwebs, the trio deliver an instant hit of retro-shaded, riff-rollicking Glam Rock for the good-times. Landing like the Black Sabbath / T.Rex collaboration that never happened, Mexican Dogs resurrect the rock'n'roll spirits of yesteryear and breathe new life into the sounds that defined their legacies.

While holding a torch to their greatest influences, "Run, Run, Run" would also prove a pivotal moment in lighting the way forward for the Mexican Dogs as a band. As frontman Gaz Wilcox says of the track:

"This song has the ghosts of sounds from past times with the idea of bringing it to a new era. This piece was the very first finished song that we made as Mexican Dogs! It kinda set the tone of how we wanted to sound as a band and from this we created a solid foundation and found inspiration to materialize more."

Recorded at 3rd Planet Studios in the band's native Liverpool, "Run, Run, Run" was produced by the esteemable Andy Fernihough who assisted in coaxing out its Classic Rock charms.

The single follows the rip-roaring success of debut single "You & I", which has now surpassed 40k streams on digital services and continues to rise rapidly. With a full 4-track EP planned and coming soon in 2022, fans can get their hands on early physical copies on CD and vinyl via Bandcamp here: https://mexicandogs.bandcamp.com A global digital release will also follow.

Following packed-out, wall-to-wall shows in both Liverpool and London over the Winter, Mexican Dogs will be cutting their live teeth in 2022 with an upcoming gig at Liverpool Arts Club next month. Tickets are on sale now, with full dates and details included below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Fri 25 Feb - Liverpool Arts Club - Tickets