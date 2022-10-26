Metronomy Release 'I Lost My Mind' Featuring Jessica Winter

Metronomy and Jessica Winter have teamed up to share their new version of "I lost my mind", the second track to be lifted from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band's favorite artists and will be available digitally 29 November via Because Music.

The London-based experimental pop singer and producer's reimagining of "I lost my mind" is a complete departure from the ​​'60s-inspired psych and prog stylings of the original - a cosmic disco odyssey complete with live strings and Moroder-style vocoders. It follows the video for Bristol-based singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson's version of Small World (Special Edition) standout track "Love Factory".

Jessica Winter shares: "As soon as I heard the held high notes in the chorus I thought the song could go in a Kylie direction; the key change at the end then went quite ABBA. Everything on the track was made from analogue synths and drum machines and there's real strings on there too; if you listen closely you can hear a hook pinched from a different track on Metronomy's latest album. ?"

While Small World was an album that saw Metronomy return to simple pleasures and nature by embracing more pared down, songwriterly sonics, the special edition of the record finds Metronomy and friends embarking on a sprawling journey through genres - from avant-garde electronica and raucous punk to laidback folk and more.

Each track from the original record has been entirely transformed by a different artist, with contributions across the project from Porij, PPJ, Panic Shack, Nadeem Din Gibisi & Tony Njoku, Katy J Pearson, Jessica Winter, Haich Ber Na, Bolis Pupul and Sébastien Tellier.

Metronomy recently embarked on a huge 47-date tour across the UK and Europe. The UK leg saw the band play shows across the country, including a night at London's Alexandra Palace in May.

The Small World tour also visited festivals across the world over summer, with spectacular headline shows at Green Man and Bluedot festivals and a storming Glastonbury set that earned them a 5* review from the Independent, who said: "hit after hit slices through the warm Worthy Farm air like a Prince classic, and thousands of hands clap back."

Listen to the new single here: