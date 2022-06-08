Metric Share New Album Track 'What Feels Like Eternity'

Today, acclaimed Toronto rock band Metric, release a new song "What Feels Like Eternity" from their forthcoming album, Formentera. Watch the "so 90s" live performance video below.

The highly anticipated new LP-their eighth studio album-is set for release on July 8 and is available for pre-order/pre-save here. Formentera vinyl is available for pre-order in limited edition Natural and Cobalt Blue variants here, and immediately sold out of the Limited Edition Deluxe Signed vinyl upon launch.

"What Feels Like Eternity" is the third song to be released from the new album, the first being "All Comes Crashing" which has quickly become a mainstay in Metric's catalog as their fastest record to cross 1 million streams and is garnering support from flagship alternative rock playlists across radio (SiriusXM's Alt Nation) and DSPs (Spotify's Rock This, Apple Music's ALT CTRL, & Amazon Music's Alternative Hits.)

"Doomscroller" was met with instant praise upon release, and is a unique centerpiece to Metric's upcoming Formentera album. The track-which sits at over 10 minutes-is a rollercoaster of emotions, taking the listener through a "high speed chase through the wild terrain of modern life."

The album is named for an idyllic island near Ibiza off the coast of Spain-a place which, for Metric, only existed in a "dream destinations" travel book sitting on the desk of their recording studio. "We had been living in our imaginations for a long time, because we couldn't physically go anywhere else," explains guitarist and co-producer Jimmy Shaw.

"When you listen to the album from beginning to end, you start with this immediate feeling of tension building, of being stuck in a loop, and then there's this intense release that happens... you're swept off your feet into the title track 'Formentera' and it's like you escaped."

Haines continues, "We came to this realization that it wasn't even about an actual place anymore, it was about creating an escape for yourself in your mind because you're powerless over so many things."

The band will be hitting the road on a North American headline tour, The Doomscroller Tour, set to kick off this August in Victoria, BC with stops in 39-cities. Due to popular demand, the band added a second show in San Francisco at The Fillmore, October 8-Complete list of dates below.

They recently launched a mobile app, giving fans early access to limited edition vinyl, exclusive content, concert tickets and more, including 7" singles for "All Comes Crashing" and "Doomscroller" within the app for fans to purchase. You can download the app here.

Metric has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting War Child and their work to empower children and families in communities affected by war throughout the world. Tickets for The Doomscroller Tour are on sale now. View the full list of tour dates and get tickets HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

August 11-Royal Theatre-Victoria, BC*

August 12--Royal Theatre-Victoria, BC*

August 13-Orpheum Theatre-Vancouver, BC*

August 15-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium-Calgary, AB*

August 16-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium-Calgary, AB*

August 17-Edmonton Convention Centre-Edmonton, AB*

August 19-Conexus Arts Centre-Regina, SK*

August 20-TCU Place-Saskatoon, SK*

August 21-Burton Cummings Theatre-Winnipeg, MB*

August 25-London Music Hall-London, ON†

August 26-Budweiser Stage-Toronto, ON‡

August 27-National Arts Centre-Ottawa, ON†

August 29-MTELUS-Montreal, QC†

August 30-Théâtre Capitole- Quebec City, QC†

September 1-Rebecca Cohn Auditorium-Halifax, NS†

September 2--Rebecca Cohn Auditorium-Halifax, NS†

September 24-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC

September 25-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN

September 26-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

September 28-House of Blues Dallas-Dallas, TX

September 29-House of Blues Houston-Houston, TX

September 30-ACL Live at The Moody Theater-Austin, TX

October 2-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ

October 3-The Observatory North Park-San Diego, CA

October 6-The Wiltern-Los Angeles, CA

October 7-The Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

October 8-The Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

October 11-McMenamins Crystal Ballroom-Portland, OR

October 12-Moore Theatre-Seattle, WA

October 14-The Depot-Salt Lake City, UT

October 15-The Fillmore Auditorium-Denver, CO

October 17-The Fillmore Minneapolis-Minneapolis, MN

October 18-Chicago Theatre-Chicago, IL

October 19-The Fillmore Detroit-Detroit, MI

October 21-The National-Richmond, VA

October 22-The Fillmore Silver Spring-Silver Spring, MD

October 23-The Fillmore Philadelphia-Philadelphia, PA

October 25-House of Blues Boston-Boston, MA

October 26-Brooklyn Steel-Brooklyn, NY

October 27-Brooklyn Steel-Brooklyn, NY

*with Dear Rouge

†with Bartees Strange

‡with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange