Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls Are Coming To Marymoor Live in July 2025

Following an overwhelmingly successful run of Summer 2024 co-headline dates, Grammy Award-winning rock icon, Melissa Etheridge, and Grammy Award-winning folk-rock duo, Indigo Girls, have announced they'll be reuniting their talents once again for their 2025 ‘Yes We Are' Co-headline Tour. The two will join forces starting this summer to hit over 30 stops across the country, including cities like Chicago, Kansas City, Detroit, Atlanta, San Antonio, Phoenix, and many more.

Shows kick off on July 25th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, and will take Etheridge and Indigo Girls down the West Coast and across the Midwest throughout the month of August. September and October will then see the two hit states along the East Coast and South, all before wrapping on October 12th at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. This extensive joint run will add to both Etheridge's and Indigo Girls' growing roster of exciting dates for 2024 and 2025, giving fans even more opportunities to catch these legendary artists on the road.

Tickets for all dates are on sale Thursday, December 12th at 10am local time. Artist pre-sales for both Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls will be available on Tuesday, December 10th at 10am local time until Wednesday, December 11th at 11:59pm local time. For tickets and additional information, please visit MelissaEtheridge.com and IndigoGirls.com. All announced dates are listed below.

Yes We Are Tour Dates 2025

July 25 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

July 26 – Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT

July 28 – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – Troutdale, OR

July 29 – Marymoor Live – Redmond, WA

August 1 – Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR

August 2 – Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley – Berkeley, CA

August 3 – Ironstone Amphitheatre – Murphys, CA^

August 7 – Viña Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

August 8 – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino – Lincoln, CA

August 9 – OC Fair - Pacific Amphitheatre Concert Series – Costa Mesa, CA

August 16 – The Embassy Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

August 17 – Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park – Chicago, IL

August 19 – BMO Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

August 20 – Des Moines Civic Center – Des Moines, IA

August 21 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

August 23 – Pinewood Bowl Theater – Lincoln, NE

August 24 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

August 26 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Detroit, MI

August 30 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

September 13 – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival – Fredericton, NB+

September 19 – PNC Pavilion – Cincinnati, OH

September 20 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

September 22 – Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH

September 23 – Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY

September 25 – White Oak Amphitheatre – Greensboro, NC

September 26 – Chastain Park Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

October 7 – McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University – Manhattan, KS*

October 8 – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, TX

October 9 – The Espee – San Antonio, TX

October 11 – Route 66 Casino – Albuquerque, NM*

October 12 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

^With Special Guest KT Tunstall

+Festival Performance

*On-sale for select date to be announced. Current presale and on-sale timelines do not apply.

ABOUT MELISSA ETHERIDGE:

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singers for more than two decades. In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease. On October 7, 2016 Melissa Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014's critically lauded This Is M.E. Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the album received stellar reviews from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more. She followed that up with the release of The Medicine Show in April, 2019. For The Medicine Show, Melissa reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks and sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. In June of 2020, Etheridge launched The Etheridge Foundation to support groundbreaking scientific research into effective new treatments for opioid use disorder. The Foundation works towards advancing treatment approaches that address the root causes of opioid abuse and make available better, more effective solutions for people to truly heal their opioid use disorder. In 2021, Melissa returned with then album One Way Out. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut....until now! The time was finally right, and fans finally got a deeper glimpse to who Melissa was then. October 2022 saw Melissa's return to the theatre with her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life. The critically acclaimed, sold-out run premiered at New World Stages on October 13 and opened at Circle In the Square Theatre on Broadway in September 2023. 2024 saw Melissa release Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, a two-part docuseries (Paramount+) and accompanying live album. Recorded live within the grounds of the Topeka Correctional facility the album and two-part docuseries follows her journey both penning and performing an original song inspired by her correspondence with residents of the TCF and features raw and rousing versions of specially curated fan favorites and original songs.

ABOUT INDIGO GIRLS:

Across four decades, 16 studio albums, and over 15 million records sold, Indigo Girls continue to blaze the trail for generations of Queer artists in the mainstream. The Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray began their career in clubs and bars around their native Atlanta, GA amidst a blossoming alternative music scene before signing to Epic Records in 1988. Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and introduced the duo's signature harmonies and stirring, sophisticated songs to a dedicated, enduring global audience. Indigo Girls was the first of six consecutive Gold and/or Platinum-certified albums. Their latest record, Look Long, is a heartfelt and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo reunited in the studio with their strongest backing band to date. “We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We're still a bar band at heart,” says Saliers. “While our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.” Committed and uncompromising activists, Saliers and Ray work on issues like racial justice and reproductive rights (Project Say Something), immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights (First Peoples Fund). “As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse, giving me a sense of joy,” says Saliers. Recently, “Closer to Fine” featured prominently in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film Barbie and introduced Indigo Girls' music to a new generation of listeners. Released in 2024, their critically-acclaimed documentary Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All (directed by Alexandria Bombach) blends 40 years of home movies, raw film archive, and intimate present-day verité into a soulful career retrospective. A New York Times Critic's Pick, the documentary premiered opening night at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and went on to screen at SXSW, Tribeca Film Festival, and Hot Docs before releasing to Netflix. A third film, director Tom Gustafson's 2023 jukebox musical Glitter & Doom tells the tale of a whirlwind summer romance through inventive reimaginations of classic Indigo Girls songs. Glitter & Doom boasts a star-studded queer supporting cast featuring Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Kate Pierson (The B-52s), RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint, and even a cameo from Amy and Emily themselves. While Rolling Stone describes them as “ideal duet partners,” Indigo Girls' live performances aren't so much duets as they are community experiences—massive group singalongs together with their audience. To hear those collective voices raise into one, overpowering the band itself, one realizes the importance Indigo Girls' music has in this moment. In our often-terrifying present, we are all in search of a daily refuge, a stolen hour or two, to engage with something that brings us joy, perspective, or maybe just calm. As one bar band once put it, “We go to the doctor, we go to the mountains…we go to the Bible, we go through the work out.” For millions, they go to the Indigo Girls: a creative partnership certain of its bearings, forging a way forward.

