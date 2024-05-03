Meghan Trainor Releases Single 'To The Moon' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Primed to take flight this summer, GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor shares a dance floor-ready new single entitled “To The Moon” out now.

The song paves the way for the arrival of her sixth full-length album, Timeless, out June 7 via Epic. The track, which Meghan considers her favorite on the album, builds towards an upbeat, dance music-inspired chorus with pounding bass as Meghan sings, “I got a spaceship, come get in it for the ride of your life.”

Stay tuned for the premiere of a show stopping and brilliant music video to accompany the song with some very special surprise guests.

She first teased “Timeless” by dropping “Been Like This” with T-Pain, and shared an incredible music video. In addition to praise from Rolling Stone, People, and more, UPROXX raved, “As would be expected from Trainor, the song brings vintage doo-wop sounds to present day in a poppy and fun way.”

This Fall, Meghan will also be making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, the 24-show tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and “Lil Boo Thing” crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog. Tickets are available at Meghan-Trainor.com.

TIMELESS TRACKLIST

1. To The Moon

2. Been Like This with T-Pain

3. Crowded Room

4. Whoops

5. Crushin’ ft. Lawrence

6. I Wanna Thank Me ft. Niecy Nash

7. Love On Hold ft. T-Pain

8. Forget How To Love

9. Rollin'

10. Maybe

11. I Get It

12. Sleepin’ On Me

13. Hate it Here

14. Bestie

15. Doin' It All For You

16. Timeless

TOUR DATES:

*WITH NATASHA BEDINGFIELD | ^WITH PAUL RUSSELL | #WITH CHRIS OLSEN | +WITH RYAN TRAINOR

Wed Sep 04 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^#

Fri Sep 06 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center#

Sat Sep 07 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann^#

Tue Sep 10 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater^+

Thu Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^#

Fri Sep 13 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#

Sun Sep 15 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^#

Tue Sep 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live^#

Fri Sep 20 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center^#

Sat Sep 21 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena^#

Wed Sep 25 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden*^#

Fri Sep 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^+

Sat Sep 28 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^+

Mon Sep 30 | Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^+

Wed Oct 02 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Fri Oct 04 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^+

Sat Oct 05 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena^#

Tue Oct 08 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#

Thu Oct 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP^#

Sat Oct 12 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#

Sun Oct 13 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#

Wed Oct 16 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#

Fri Oct 18 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

Sat Oct 19 | Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum*^#

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single “All About That Bass.” Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX’s hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash “No Excuses” as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as “Nice To Meet Ya” [feat. Nicki Minaj], “Genetics” [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and “Wave” [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single “White Christmas” featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin’ On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit “Made You Look,” which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Takin’ It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single “Mother.” To celebrate the holiday season, Meghan teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to release their playful collaboration, “Wrap Me Up.” In April 2023, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor.

