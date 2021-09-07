Meghan Trainor Announces New 'Workin' On It' Podcast

Today, Meghan Trainor has announced her new podcast, Workin' On It, that she will co-host alongside her brother and best friend, Ryan Trainor. The podcast will premiere on Wednesday, September 15th and will see the dynamic duo take on a new topic each week, share their stories, and bring listeners into the conversation.

Co-produced by Cloud10 Media and iHeartMedia, the pair will tackle topics such as becoming a new mom, navigating Hollywood, mental health, and everything in between. Meghan, Ryan, and friends will speak their truth and leave no details behind.

"Ryan is one of my favorite humans ever. He always keeps me humble and real and I'm so grateful to have a brother/bestie like him," Meghan says. "I hope that getting to share our stories will make people laugh with and at us."

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.

Workin' On It will be available on iHeartRadio and all other major podcast streaming platforms - including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more. This is one of many new endeavors for Meghan as she began 2021 by penning a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment for a cross-platform partnership. Coming this fall, fans will also get to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!.

Workin' On It is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.